John Mulaney Tackles Politics, the Founding Fathers, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in ‘SNL’ Monologue

John Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live last night for the third time, and in a surprise to no one, his monologue was hilarious. Mulaney got his professional start as a writer on SNL, helping co-create the character of Stefon with Bill Hader among many other notable sketches, so he’s right at home on the Studio 8H stage. And in addition to that, since leaving SNL Mulaney has solidified himself as one of the best and funniest stand-ups working today.

So combine the comfort onstage with the raw talent, and you get an incredibly funny stand-up monologue that touches on everything from why dad’s don’t have friends to the insanity of the Founding Fathers.

Check it out below.