The Big Picture Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is returning this month for its 11th season, the first of a three-season renewal.

The show tackled a range of topics last year, including slave labor in the chocolate industry and the human cost of produce.

The show is expected to cover the upcoming election year and do a deep-dive in the U.S. voting system again.

Since we are just two weeks away from the return of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO decided to tease the upcoming season by reminding us of some moments that were burned into our minds during Season 10. The satire news show is returning for the first installment of a three-season renewal, which indicates that the network is more than confident that John Oliver can keep up the good work and audiences will continue to tune in for the next three years.

The trailer reminds us of that time last year when Oliver called Ron DeSantis “business Fred Flintsone,” covered several trainwrecks and did a whole main segment about Chuck-E-Cheese. That last episode was a “bonus” that became available online after the show did a main segment on HOAs. The writing team decided that, since no one under 30 will ever be able to afford a house in the U.S. in this economy, they’be be better off watching a different segment altogether. The Chuck-E-Cheese special website is still available to stream online.

Last season was also pretty harsh on some topics that hit viewers close to home: Last Week Tonight made the connection between the chocolate we eat and slave labor, the human cost of the produce that makes it to people’s tables every day and shared his lack of patience with Bud Light. Of course, the show also tackled the kind of subjects that the audience already expected it to cover like the Israel-Palestine war, as well as what exactly Hamas represents; all the problems of McKinsey & Company, the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and individuals like Elon Musk.

'Last Week Tonight' + Election Year = Amazing Season

For the election year, Oliver and his show will probably be on fire with the amount of juicy information that will start rolling out when the campaign starts. Last Week Tonight will also return in time for the Oscars, so we’ll probably see some quips from that. Other than some fixed events, we never know exactly what the show is going to hit us with – like that time it dedicated a pretty good time to starting a campaign so people would vote for the Kakapo in New Zealand’s Bird of the Year Awards.

All jokes aside, Last Week Tonight is an incredibly successful show: The series has accumulated 28 Emmy wins ever since it first premiered, and two of them came just last month. Oliver is expected to remain the host for the next three seasons, and the show is probably sticking to its 30-episode rollout.

Season 11 of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver premieres on Sunday, February 18. Watch the trailer below and stay tuned to collider for updates.

