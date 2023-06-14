John Romita Sr, a legendary Marvel Comics writer, has sadly passed away at the age of 93. The news were made official by his son, who used his social media accounts to share the announcement with the world. He was mostly known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man, where he created characters such as Mary Jane Watson. Added to that, he was also behind the creation of Wolverine and The Punisher. His legacy will be remembered forever, as his ideas were translated into some of the most beloved characters in the world, who will be featured in Marvel stories for years to come.

Romita joined the company back in 1965, when he was responsible for drawing Daredevil comics. After Steve Ditko stopped working on Spider-Man stories, Romita stepped in, making the already incredibly popular character soar to new heights. The web-slinger was finally getting compelling romantic stories, opening the door for the character to mature alongside his audience. A couple of years after that, the artist became the art director at Marvel, where he supervised stories from every corner of that universe while helping design some of the characters that were created during that time.

James Gunn, the current co-president of DC Films and director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, expressed his sadness regarding the passing of John Romita Sr, stating that the artist once responded a letter Gunn and his brother had sent to him, and that he was very kind. Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, also wrote about how Romita's work has inspired so many people at the studio, while they use his legacy to bring iconic characters and stories to the big screen. The Marvel universe lost one of its creative giants today, but his legacy will be permanent.

Image via Marvel Comics

John Romita Sr.'s Legacy

The art and legacy John Romita Sr. created will live on forever, as the characters he put so much care into will entertain audiences for years to come. Just this month, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has captivated the heart of people from all over the world, with the story of how Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) tries to find his place in a multiverse that is not very welcoming to him. Added to that, Daredevil: Born Again will be released on Disney+ next year, featuring the Devil of Hell's Kitchen looking out for his community. Our deepest condolences to Romita Sr.'s friends and family.

You can check out the official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse below, the film featured some of Romita Sr.'s designs: