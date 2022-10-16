[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of Big Shot.

In Season 2 of the 10-episode Disney+ original series Big Shot, Marvyn Korn (John Stamos) is focused less on what got him booted from the NCAA and more on being the best coach for the young women who make up the Westbrook Sirens. Adding a volleyball phenom with some anger issues of her own to the team and focusing on getting them the attention they deserve by getting them broadcast on ESPN are definitely steps in the right direction, but he still has a ways to go when it comes to mending his relationship with his daughter Emma (Sophia Mitri Schloss) and navigating the tension that often arises with his former assistant coach Holly (Jessalyn Gilsig).

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Stamos talked about the changes they made between Season 1 and Season 2, thinking it’s important for his character to maintain his edge, why he felt like the theme park episode this season shouldn’t take place at Disneyland, his own theme park memorabilia collection, the storyline in Season 2 that was inspired by the loss of his friend Bob Saget, and how much he’s enjoyed the father-daughter dynamic on the show.

Collider: When we spoke before Season 1 debuted, you mentioned being a bit resistant to doing a show with a focus on sports. Now that you’ve done two seasons of the show, and you’ve worked with this group of actors that make up the team, what have you found yourself actually enjoying about that aspect of it?

JOHN STAMOS: I like that it’s about camaraderie and some of the lessons that come out of sports that you can apply to everything in life, like discipline, hard work, companionship, and teamwork. That’s important. I realized that it’s not about sports. The show is not about basketball. I hate to use this analogy, but it wasn’t a slam dunk for Season 2. The streaming services, the way they work these days, as you probably know, is that there are just so many analytics and numbers. There’s much information that it gets cluttered. You know who watched it when, how old they were, if they went to the restroom, how long they stayed in the restroom, and if they came back after. It’s so much. With this show, I don’t know what those numbers were. I kept waiting for them to pick it up, and it just kept taking longer and longer and longer. What I love about Disney is that, to me, they’ve always been about heart and inclusion and guts and taking chances, which this show has. That’s what they did with this show. And I was grateful that they picked it up.

What I’m trying to get at is that they had some good ideas to try to build our audience this season. One was to make it shorter. Well, that was our idea. We said, “Let’s cut it down a little bit. It’ll be easier to shoot and less expensive.” And so, we took a day out of shooting, and the show plays better as a half-hour. We also wanted to focus in on the girls more, building the girls out and what they’re going through. And then, we also wanted to take a real look at what teenage girls are going through. Me, being a teenage girl, I could speak to that. No. If you look at teenagers now, they’re under a lot of pressure. Certainly, social media is a pain in the ass for them, for me, and for everybody. It’s hard. Also, with the onslaught of news and a lot of it being bad, they don’t really have the filter. They don’t know the other side, which we’ve been through. It’s a heavy time for teenagers. They think that everybody’s doomed, and we’re not, but we do show some of that, as well. We really tap into some real stories with the girls, which I really like.

Image via Disney+

One of the things that I love about this character is that he’s still got his edge to him, and he can still be a jerk sometimes. He doesn’t immediately learn his lesson, and then suddenly become someone else. Do you personally always hope that he keeps a bit of that edge, even as he becomes a better person? Does that make him more interesting to you?

STAMOS: One hundred percent. That’s a very smart question because I’m always saying, “No, no, no, no, he’s still going into this kicking and screaming.” He’s upended his life. He used to be a big shot, and now he’s coaching girls, which is even cooler and better, in the long run. But I always say, “Let’s give him some room to grow, and let’s not make him perfect so soon.” The conceit of the show, and the way that it works now that I sit back and look at it, is great because I can be a jackass, and I can say the wrong thing and do the wrong thing, but it’s mostly because he’s old school. He’s going into this new world that we all need to slide into gracefully, but he’s kicking and screaming. They could call him out on it and say, “You’re a jackass,” but you can’t talk to him that way. His daughter puts him in his place. Holly puts him in his place. The second episode up, we very much get into the inequality of sports, but also men and women in sports. At the end of it, I say, “Women, you had to work twice as hard as I did, and I get it.” So, at least he can admit when he’s wrong and he can say that he’s sorry, but then he’ll say something else. It’s good.

While it’s not Disneyland, Marvyn takes Emma and her friends to an amusement park for her birthday. Did you have any influence on that being in the show? Did you ever try to get them to do an episode at Disneyland, and this is just where you ended up?

STAMOS: That’s another good question. You’re smart. You wanna know the real story behind that? They wanted to shoot at Disneyland, and I said no. People were like, “What?!” I just felt like it was too soon to go to Disneyland on this show. And I think the story that we wanted to tell becomes a very emotional story where it gets to the point where Emma says, “You’re a joke, dad.” It was heavy. The story that we told was that his ego is getting out of control. He was trying to throw her a party, but he was also doing stuff, himself. She gets lost, and I spend the whole half-hour trying to find her. As the day goes on, it shows what kind of father he is and how much he cares, but also what a dummy he is too. We never could have done that story at Disneyland. I love Disneyland. I’m sure I’ll be there sometime this week. But I just felt like it was too soon to do Disneyland, so we took it to another place that was like that.

Image via Disney+

When and how did your love for Disney theme parks turn into a collection of actual theme park memorabilia? Did it start with a specific piece of memorabilia? Were you focused on one thing, and then you just had a collection before you realized it was a collection?

STAMOS: That’s another good question. You should be an interviewer. My best friend, when I was a kid, collected German war relics and helmets, and stuff like that. I said, “I wanna collect stuff too.” He said, “Well, collect what you love.” And I was like, “Well, I like Disney stuff.” Back then, it was the beginning of eBay. Disney had warehouses and they were like, “Let’s get rid of this stuff.” The first thing on there was the sign that was outside of Harbor Blvd. at Disneyland. It was like $36,000, or something, and I was like, “Wow!” It was gonna maybe go for a million dollars, and Michael Jackson wanted it. So, I said, “I’ll just put in a bid,” and then I forgot about it. I think it was 12 days later that I said, “Whatever happened to that thing?”

I went on there and was like, “Oh, I’m winning. Crap.” I kept hitting refresh. It was ending in an hour, and then 20 minutes, and then five minutes. I called my assistant and said, “I think I’m gonna win this Disneyland sign.” I thought it was 14 inches by eight, but it was actually 14 feet by eight, for each letter. And so, I won and had to have it helicoptered in. Over the years, they started this auction house. People around the world didn’t know you could buy that stuff, but now they can. I don’t really dabble in it much anymore because it’s gotten to be so expensive and such a whole thing, and I feel like some stuff should just stay in the park. But the last thing that I got, which I think is one of the coolest things, is Walt Disney’s phone from his apartment above the fire station. It’s this great candlestick phone, and it’s cool. Just talking about this, I’m like, “What life am I living?” It’s so surreal.

I’m writing a book. I said that I’d never write a book, but they roped me into it. I’m calling it, If You Would’ve Told Me because when I was a kid, if you would’ve told me that I’d be doing this interview with you, or I’d be doing this stuff with Disney, I get up in the morning and I call it the grateful flow. I just make a list of all the things I’m grateful for because you can never forget that. I just can’t believe my life. Sometimes I have to hit myself. I was playing “Good Vibrations” with The Beach Boys, the other night. Though I’ve done it for many years, I had to hit myself with a stick and be like, “Can you believe this?” I don’t know what I did to get all this, but I do know that I appreciate it, and I know that it can all go in a second. I lost my friend [Bob Saget] this year, and it’s a reminder that tomorrow is not promised. You have to live your life to the fullest. You have to appreciate people. You have to be grateful. You have to be of service. You have to tell people that you care about them and that you love them. I pitched an idea to the show, Big Shot, mirroring what happened with Bob.

When Bob died, there was so much love for him, and I felt so bad that he didn’t know how loved he was. He didn’t. He was very insecure, and he needed a lot of attention and love. He gave a lot. He gave so much, but I don’t think he knew how loved he was. And so, on the show, Marvyn has a coach who dies. He was a friend, and there’s this outpouring love for him, and it makes Marvyn go, “Wait a minute, what’s my legacy? What am I leaving behind? What have I done in my life that’s that good?” There are always ways to honor Bob.

Image via Disney+

I love that this season, Marvyn learns to appreciate the things that he does have, instead of always being upset about the things that he doesn’t.

STAMOS: That’s life. That’s how it is. You have to appreciate what you have, once you get it. I’m at a place in life where I don’t know how it could be better, but I have to just be in it right now and enjoy the little moments. It’s about these little transactions, like the one you and I are having right now, or that I have with my son, or whatever it may be. It’s not all the big stuff.

I love the relationship that Marvyn has now with Holly and Sherilyn. It’s a fun relationship to watch because they can both gang up on him a little bit. What’s it been like to work with Jessalyn Gilsig and Yvette Nicole Brown? Are they just a ton of fun?

STAMOS: They are, but they’re also super pros. They anchor the show. Holly really keeps Marvyn in check. In the second or third episode, he’s being a jackass and saying, “You’ve been handed the keys to the Ferrari, just drive.” What a jerky thing. It’s good to illuminate that because then you can slap it down and say, “That’s not right.” You see him come around. He says, “I’m sorry. You work twice as hard as I had to, to get where you’re at.” It’s nice being in the middle of those two because they’ll rile me up in the scene, and then I’ll leave and they’ll say, “I love it when his vein pops out when he yells.” They’re cool people. That dynamic really comes out in the second season.

I also really love the father-daughter relationship. It has a lot of real ups and downs, throughout the season. What have you enjoyed about exploring that? Have there been elements of that, that have been unexpected?

STAMOS: The great discovery has been Sophia [Mitri Schloss]. She’s such a fine actress, and she’s so smart and kind. She’s so good, and I love her so much. It’s hard sometimes to yell at her, as my daughter. I really care about her. You have to really listen with her, as you do with any good actor or actress, because she’ll give me stuff that I didn’t know was coming. I have to be on my toes with her. She can take me to places, just by being her and saying these lines that I wouldn’t have thought of. She’s incredible.

Big Shot is available to stream at Disney+.