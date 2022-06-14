Bob Saget, the late comedy legend and star of the beloved family sitcom Full House, was excluded from the Tony's In Memoriam segment this past Sunday evening, and his Full House co-star John Stamos expressed his disappointment over the omission of his late friend. This comes several months after the Oscars also excluded the stand-up comedian and actor from their In Memoriam segment.

Stamos tweeted his sentiments in a statement that reads as follows,

“Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards.” He continued,“Bob was brilliant in ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ & ‘Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him.”

Though Bob Saget was perhaps best known for his TV roles and his work as a stand-up comedian, Saget did appear on Broadway twice. His first appearance was in 2007 in The Drowsy Chaperone, taking on the role of Man In Chair from Bob Martin in the play. In 2015, Saget returned to Broadway when he replaced the actor Marc Kudisch in the role of Pastor Greg in Hand to God.

Bob Saget passed away suddenly on January 9, while he was staying at a hotel in Florida on tour. It is suspected that he passed away after a fall and succumbed to his injuries while he slept. Saget was a beloved figure in the world of stand-up comedy, with his work often veering on the raunchy, a fact which often shocked fans of his fatherly presence as Danny Tanner in Full House. John Stamos starred alongside Saget in the role of Uncle Jesse, the dreamy Greek guitar-playing uncle to Danny's three daughters.

While Saget was excluded from the on-air In Memoriam, his name was included in the more comprehensive list of In Memoriam names on the Tony Awards website. He may have only been in two Broadway performances, but the added to his resume as a beloved performer. It's easy to see why his exclusion from the on-air segment when compounded with his exclusion from Oscar's segment, left Stamos, and many of Saget's loved ones, disappointed. Bob Saget was memorialized in an upcoming Netflix special called Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute which debuted on June 10, 2022. It is available to stream on the app now.

You can read Stamos' full statement below.