John Stamos is about to face a challenge not meant for the faint of heart, as he has been selected as the lates guest in Hot Ones. The premise of the show is fairly simple, with the guests being interviewed by Sean Evans while they taste a variety of chicken wings with sauce. However, the heat begins to rise with every subsequent sauce being spicier than the previous one, sending celebrities in desperate episodes of looking for milk, water or anything that could help them with the burning sensation in their mouths. After the characters he has played over the course of his career, Stamos looks like he might join the list of people who have survived them all.

The role that has obtained most recognition in the career of John Stamos has been Blackie Perrish from General Hospital. The actor won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for portraying a boy devastated by the losses he has suffered in his short life. Blackie is adopted by a couple who has recently lost their daughter, and with hopes of becoming a famous music star, he becomes disappointed when he finds himself affected by a writer's block. The lessons Blackie continued to learn while he grew up ensured that Stamos was recognized by his hard work.

Another one of Stamos' most famous roles was Jason Katsopolis from Full House, the lead character from the lovable 1987 sitcom about a father learning how to raise his three daughters after the loss of his wife. As a charismatic uncle, Jason shared special moments with D.J. (Candace Cameron), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). The actor got to reprise the role when the series was revived in the form of Fuller House, continuing the legacy of one of the most recognizable sitcoms in recent history.

John Stamos in the World of Streaming

Besides talking about the time he met James Earl Jones, Stamos discussed the projects he's been working on in the episode. In recent years, Stamos has been a part of different projects that have been released through streaming platforms, in contrast to how he built his career on cable television. He appeared in You, Netflix's series about a serial killer played by Penn Badgley. Stamos played the lead role in Big Shot, a sports drama released on Disney+ following a high school coach in charge of a girls' basketball team after being fired from the University at Wisconsin.

You can check out the entire episode of Hot Ones featuring John Stamos below: