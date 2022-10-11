Katelynn Tarver and John Stamos are set to star in the adaptation of pop star Jessica Simpson’s bestselling memoir Open Book for Amazon Freevee, Deadline reports. The pilot is described as a propulsive, music-soaked coming-of-age story that follows pop star Sadie Sparrow’s (Tarver) rise from "ingenue to mogul” and will introduce us to the family, friends, and lovers she collects along the way. The feature will further touch on themes of love, friendship, family and sisterhood, relationships, and soul connections, as well as Hollywood and the music business.

Tarver’s Sadie has always maintained a “good girl” persona, but her wild side begins to emerge as life in the spotlight becomes predictably tough for her. As the drama piles up and her career is at the stake, Sadie has to decide whether she should do things by the book, or start breaking some rules. She finally decides to embrace herself and the fact that her heart wants what it wants at every stage of life. Full House alum Stamos will play a divorced former singer-songwriter, Butch Thorn, who is an alcoholic with self-destructive tendencies and maintains a dangerous charm and grace. He’s attracted to Sadie, but things become awkward when realizes she’s the young pop star he’s been tasked to write songs with.

Emmy-nominated Stamos currently stars in the Disney+ series Big Shot, alongside Nell Verlaque, and Jessalyn Gilsig, which premieres its second season next month. His other credits include Greg Berlanti’s hit Netflix drama You, and the streamer’s Full House spinoff Fuller House, which he also executive produced. Tarver's credits include The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Ballers and Famous In Love.

The pilot is written by Tom Kapinos (Californication, Lucifer) while Adam Bernstein (Californication, Billions, Better Call Saul) will fill in the director's duties. The duo will also executive produce. Open Book is further executive produced by Moran and PKM Productions with Amazon Studios. While Jessica Simpson, Lauren Auslander, and Lacy Lynch also executive produce. With the talented cast and team attached to the feature, fans would be anticipating Simpson’s story to be told. Her memoir, Open Book, sold over half a million copies in 14 weeks in 121 countries and was the highest-grossing memoir from a female entertainment personality in history at its debut.

No further details about Open Book have been revealed yet.