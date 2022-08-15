From director Chris Moreno (based on the characters created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko), the children's animated series Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends is gearing up to premiere its second season on Disney Junior. The show features some of our favorite webslinging heroes — Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Benjamin Valic), of course, as well as Miles Morales/Spin (Jakari Fraser), Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider (Lily Sanfelippo), Peter's Aunt May (Melanie Minichino), Miles' parents Rio and Jeff Morales (Gabrielle Ruiz and Eugene Byrd), and Gwen's mom Helen Stacy (Kari Wahlgren). Many of Spidey's allies have already popped up on the series, from Ms. Marvel (Sandra Saad) to Black Panther (Tru Valentino) and even the Hulk (Armen Taylor) — but Season 2 sees the debut of none other than Iron Man himself, Tony Stark, voiced by John Stamos.

Ahead of the premiere of Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 2, Collider had the opportunity to catch up with Stamos about being cast in the animated series to voice one of the most iconic characters in the Marvel universe. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Stamos discussed why he said yes to the part of Iron Man right away, why this role finally got him cool points with his own son, finding his own voice for Iron Man, and why it feels more comfortable to him now to play a mentor figure at this point in his career. He also spoke about the wildest item he has in his impressive Disney memorabilia collection, whether he'd join the live-action MCU if asked, what he can tease about Season 2 of Big Shot, and more.

Collider: How did this opportunity come about? Was it a case of being approached for the role?

JOHN STAMOS: When they asked me to do Iron Man, I said yes right away. I'll tell you why. I did a deep dive, and I always knew that Robert Downey was a genius before watching those things. I knew I couldn't do him. My dad was my superhero. You know how you get to a point where you get older, and you go, "Ah, he's just a man. He's a human." He was always a superhero to me. He was always the coolest dude. He was bigger than life. He was my superhero. I never got into comic books or things. I had to educate myself on it this time.

[My son] is four. I've spent his entire life trying to convince him, hope that his dad is cool, and it hasn't [worked]. The other day we were driving in the car and the Beach Boys come on. I say, "Is your dad cool, that he plays [with] the Beach Boys?" He took this long beat. He said, "Dad, do you know the Beatles?" I came home and his nanny didn't know I was coming home early. I walked in, they were watching Full House, and I said, "you're grounded" to Billy. I fired the nanny. I'm kidding. Now, I'll say, "Billy, can you put your toys away?" [and] he goes, mocking, "You got it, dude."

Then a few months later, he was also watching Spidey. I remember sitting there watching Spidey and His Amazing Friends with him going, "This is such a cute show." You want to watch things before your kids do. Then, when I became Iron Man, boy, he thought that was the coolest thing.

I was going to ask. You got cool points?

STAMOS: Yeah, but not for other things that I do. It was finally when I did a voice on these things. The Iron Man thing is interesting. I haven't done this, and you want to come in and really have respect for the legacy of this character. Luckily, they all do over there. First of all, he's the first adult to come into that world. They're all kids, so that was interesting. I came in doing a little bit of Robert Downey, the speech pattern. They said, "no, no, no, no, no, don't do anything. John, do you as Iron Man." It took me a few minutes. The thing that I latched onto first was the mentor quality of him. My father died pretty young. I was always gravitating towards older gentlemen as mentors. Garry Marshall and those guys. That, I really sparked to. Now, at my age, these kids are all coming around seeking mentors. I was like, "Okay, now it's my turn to pay it forward." That feels comfortable to me, to do that with the kids.

What's the most ridiculous or wild item that you have in your Disney collection to date?

STAMOS: When eBay first started, the very first auction they did was a bunch of Disney stuff. The first thing was they were auctioning off the Disneyland sign, which was out there, right there at Harbor Boulevard. The first bid was like $32,000 or something. I thought, "I'll just [bid] for the heck of it." It was supposed to go for a million dollars. Then I said, "I wonder what's going on with that auction?" I clicked into it 10 days later. I was like, "Oh God, I'm winning this." I kept refreshing, refreshing. It was 10 minutes to go. I called my business manager. "I think I'm going to get this sign from Disney." He was like, "How big is it?" It's like 14 by eight? 14 inches by..." No, no, no. 14 feet. That was the beginning.

20 years ago, people weren't collecting Disney. People didn't even know you could get it. These guys started doing auctions. I haven't done much of that, but I collected stuff over the years. The coolest thing I think that I have now, and it was the one thing that I spent money on, real money, I have Walt Disney's candlestick phone that was in his apartment on Main Street above the fire station. There's a beautiful... I think it's National Geographic, it's a beautiful photo layout of him with his grandkids and his wife, and they're in that room, and he's talking on the phone. I have that. My son will occasionally grab it if I don't have it cased, and he'll go, "Walt, hey, hi, it's Billy. Walt?"

I feel like the next step after doing a Marvel animated property [for you] should be a live-action thing. Have you ever been offered a role — or if you were, would you consider joining the MCU in any capacity?

STAMOS: Are you kidding me? In a flash. It's Flash? Oh, that's the other one.

That's the other one.

STAMOS: I would do it in two seconds. First of all, especially doing these voices, I was like, "Okay. Maybe it's time for me to do a full feature film for you guys." I haven't been offered anything. I often think I really know nothing about it. If I ever did, it would take me a month to try to figure it out. I might watch with my wife.

I'll leave it to the Olsen twins' sister. She's doing pretty good. I can't believe it. I knew her, obviously, when she was a little girl when she'd come on the [Full House] set. There's a really cute picture I posted a while ago of her and I. She would come down, and I'd tickle her, and she'd run. I watched her recently on one of them. I was so impressed. She's so good. I would love it.

It was so brilliant the way they... I guess it started with Robert Downey. They were getting the top greatest actors to play these roles. You would think these roles would be a little just on paper, there wasn't such depth to them, but to bring in these genius actors like they have... to this day, they bring on the best people to do these characters. Obviously, I get why it's so popular. It's such a great culture. My wife, my mother-in-law, and my brother-in-law, they are total geeks. I took them to Comic-Con a few years ago. I love it because they're fans. My mother-in-law, who I love, she's such a fan of this world, she'll stand in line. We were at Comic-Con, and she was going to spend the night in line overnight to see one of the Marvel panels. I was there with Scream Queens and I said, "Let me try to get it so you don't have to spend the night on the floor." Then I think I got her in. That was pretty cool.

I would love to ask you about Big Shot. Anything you can tee up about what's coming up there?

STAMOS: It's coming up. I knew from the beginning that we didn't really do it enough last year, that this show has to revolve around the girls more. We have to get into their stories, high school, what's going on with them, boys. I think we really did at the beginning. The first episode, the girls play some prank on the boys, and they find mold in the boys' school. It becomes a co-ed school. Right off the bat, we got the girls and the boys [together] and that sort of thing. Marvyn really goes through a lot. I wanted to spend more time with my daughter, Emma, and she's one of my favorites.

We made the show shorter. It's only like 30 minutes. Last year it was closer to 50 minutes, and we had to take too much time explaining. The stories are simpler, but there's a great overall feel. From the beginning, I've wanted to show the inequality between men's sports and women's sports, and we really highlight that this season too.

Season 2 of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends premieres August 19 on Disney Junior.