In the late 1970s, few actors were bigger and more loved than John Travolta. From Welcome Back, Kotter, to Saturday Night Fever, to Grease, Travolta wowed audiences with not only how cool and charismatic he was, but with his ability to leave audiences in awe due to his singing and dancing prowess. It also left him typecast in roles he couldn't keep doing forever.

In 1981, Travolta took a risk by doing something completely different from what we'd ever seen him in. Brian DePalma's Blow Out was a gritty thriller where Travolta got to be the leading man, but there was no singing or dancing to be found. Instead, we got to see John Travolta the serious actor. He was so great in Blow Out, that another famous director would come calling years later in the hopes of resurrecting Travolta's career.

John Travolta's Massive Success in the 1970s

Image via Paramount Pictures

John Travolta first came to our attention when he was 21. In 1975, he landed not the lead role, but the most memorable, in ABC's high school set sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter. Travolta played Vinnie Barbarino, the cool and cocky guy who had long hair, a dimpled chin, and a magnetic smile. Women wanted him and men wanted to be him. Two years later, Travolta went from a recognizable TV star on a decently popular sitcom to a household name thanks to two massively popular musicals. First came Saturday Night Fever in 1977, where Travolta got to show off his dancing skills as Tony Manero. Led by a soundtrack as iconic as the movie from The Bee Gees, Travolta was so enthralling in the role that he ended up being nominated for an Oscar for Best Lead Actor. If that wasn't enough success, he followed it up a year later with a film that was somehow even more of a phenomenon: Grease. With his slicked-back hair and sideburns, Travolta wowed with his performance as Danny Zuko in an instant classic still so beloved that 45 years later Travolta was singing songs from the film in Super Bowl commercials. At only 24, John Travolta was the biggest star in the world.

In between Welcome Back, Kotter and the dual craziness of Saturday Night Fever and Grease, John Travolta had a role in another influential film: 1976's Carrie. Based on the popular novel by Stephen King, the horror movie told the story of a bullied teenager with telekinetic powers who gets revenge on everyone who's wronged her. Sissy Spacek was the star and deservedly so, but one of her co-stars was a recognizable face. Travolta played Billy Nolan. He wasn't the good guy this time. He was the antagonist, an awful bully who pushes Carrie too far and pays with his life. The movie was directed by Brian De Palma, and five years later, the acclaimed director was getting ready to make another dark film titled Blow Out. When it came time to find his lead actor, one name from his past was on his mind.

'Blow Out' Let John Travolta Shed Himself of His Image

Image via Filmways Pictures

In Blow Out, Brian De Palma was reunited with John Travolta. He wasn't the only actor from his Carrie past brought in for this new film. Nancy Allen, who played Chris, Billy's fellow bully and girlfriend in Carrie, was brought on board to Blow Out with second billing. Here, however, they wouldn't play the villains, but the heroes. The hero Travolta would play wasn't what he was used to. There would be no singing or dancing. He wouldn't be the usual suave ladies' man. Blow Out was dark and dirty and hard to watch at times. Most of it was shot at night, that darkness spreading not only from its theme but to its look.

In Blow Out, Travolta plays sound technician Jack Terry. It's his job to record sounds in the real world to be used in films. Blow Out opens as a pretty awful-looking slasher and for a few minutes, you're wondering if Travolta just sank his career for some bad B-movie. It's quickly revealed that this is a movie within a movie. Jack is watching the movie as part of his job. He's recorded a scream for one of the female victims, but it's not good. It doesn't sound real. A producer tells him he needs to record a better scream and to get some wind sounds on tape too, so Jack goes to a park at night to record the wind moving through the trees. While doing this a car accident happens, with a tire blowing out, the car careening into the river, and the driver unfortunately dying, though Jack tries to save him. He does manage to save the female passenger though: Nancy Allen's Sally.

This is where things get very interesting. The driver of the car shockingly turns out to be the Governor. Sally is a prostitute he had picked up. And that blow out? Jack got the sound of the accident on tape, and he hears a gunshot. This wasn't a normal car accident. This was an assassination. It gets crazy from there, with Jack and Sally on the run and John Lithgow as a vicious hitman after Sally, so he can silence her. It all leads to a climactic ending during a Fourth of July parade where Jack the hero kills Lithgow's character and saves Sally, who was wearing a wire so Jack could track her. De Palma works best in the grime of realism. It turns out Jack is too late and Sally has already been strangled to death. All is not lost for Jack, as he was able to record Sally's last screams as the life was leaving her body. Now that's a real scream. The last we see of him he's using those screams in the slasher film we first saw him working on.

All of that is the exact opposite of most of what Travolta had done. Not only could he not depend on his charisma and good looks to carry him in Blow Out, but he also couldn't depend on his reputation. While he might not play the villain, Jack Terry isn't the best person in the world either. What kind of person uses the audio recording of a woman dying and puts it in a movie? Travolta is the hero, but he's also a flawed man, a real man, not a Hollywood caricature where everything is black and white and where endings are always happy.

Quentin Tarantino Love for John Travolta's Gritty Work Led to 'Pulp Fiction'

Image via Miramax Films

Unfortunately, though it was received well by critics, Blow Out was a box office bomb, making just a meager $12 million. With that knowledge, Travolta went back to the familiar and dependable. Urban Cowboy the year before had been a success, so after Blow Out, his next film was a sequel to Saturday Night Fever called Staying Alive. It was a hit with audiences, but critics ravaged it as a shallow cash grab that couldn't recapture the magic of the first movie. The same year he reunited with Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John in Two of a Kind. It should have been a sure hit, but it wasn't. In 1985 there was Perfect with Jamie Lee Curtis, a movie that's only remembered for Curtis' dance scenes. By the end of the decade, Travolta was hanging out with infants in the Look Who's Talking films. The man who had started the decade as the biggest star in the world was now a shell of himself.

In 1994, that all changed, when Travolta found a second act as Vincent Vega in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. Here, Travolta got to play a cross between that charismatic '70s leading man and the flawed realism found in Blow Out. Vinnie Vega is cool. He's charismatic and charming and even gets to dance. But he's also a killer and not someone to be messed with. Pulp Fiction is dark and gritty, not a light-action movie. It saved Travolta's career, and it's also thanks to Blow Out. In an interview, Tarantino was asked about what three movies he'd take with him if he was stranded on a deserted island. The first movie he mentioned was Blow Out. "It’s one of the greatest films ever made because as we all know Brian De Palma is one of the finest directors of his generation.”

In another interview, Tarantino reflected on his conversation during the early stages of Pulp Fiction that he had with Travolta, which originally had nothing to do with the movie. “During the course of the lunch, it was just like 'wow, he'd be a really good Vincent Vega.' I mean, that's totally taking it in a whole other direction that I never thought about, but, what a fertile direction to go with that," adding, "John’s always been one of my very favorite actors. It made me a little sad that the work he’d done in the last five years hasn’t reflected the actor of his talent.”

Without Travolta having taken a risk with a movie outside his comfort zone in Blow Out, the actor wouldn't have later got the attention of an up-and-coming director who looked at one of Travolta's biggest flops and saw one of his favorite films. No matter what he does, he'll always be Vinnie, Tony, Danny, and Vincent, but if it wasn't for the time he played Jack Terry in a little Brian De Palma movie, the second half of his career, with hits like Get Shorty, Face/Off, and Broken Arrow would have never happened.