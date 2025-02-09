We can all agree that John Travolta's 50-year career in film has had its share of crests and nadirs. It's been an up-and-down roller coaster ride that has seen peaks like Saturday Night Fever in 1977, Grease a year later, and Pulp Fiction in 1994, while also dipping all the way down to the "valley of regret" with uneven films like Gotti and Battlefield Earth. But the legendary actor's career has not been so disparate that there haven't been some quality performances somewhere in between that deserve a little more attention.

One of those roles was in the 1996 romantic drama Phenomenon, directed by Jon Turteltaub and costarring Kyra Sedgwick, Robert Duvall, and Forest Whitaker. Suppose you're going to say that he may have squandered the new life that Quentin Tarantino gave him when he cast Travolta as Vincent Vega in Pulp. In that case, his role as an everyman mechanic, George Malley, who suddenly and mysteriously becomes a genius only to discover that he's terminally ill, would refute that theory. You have to acknowledge his solid performance in an underrated tearjerker of a film.

What is 'Phenomenon' About?