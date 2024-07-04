The Big Picture John Tucker Must Die 2's development is uncertain, with stars unaware of their involvement.

Original cast members may return, but no casting calls have been made yet.

The sequel's script will determine the participation of Badgley and Snow.

It's been almost three months since we got official confirmation that John Tucker Must Die 2 is happening. However, ever since fans got hit with this exciting idea, nothing else has been said about it. And it seems that some stars from the original movie are also in the dark. In a new episode of Penn Badgley's (You) podcast Podcrushed, the actor welcomed his costar Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect franchise) and they talked briefly about the awaited sequel.

During the podcast, Snow asked if Badgley had gotten any calls from the production team to get started in John Tucker Must Die 2, because so far her phone hasn't rung. Badgley agreed with Snow and speculated about the possibility of ever getting one:

“Yeah, I’ve had no call, no. I mean, it’s maybe possible like the superposition quantum physics, like everything is potentially within the realm of, like, maybe this apple will fall up, I can’t actually say with certainty.”

Of course, since it takes a while to get a movie off the ground, it's possible that John Tucker Must Die 2 is in such early development that the time hasn't come to make the casting calls yet. The participation of Badgley and Snow also depends on the direction that the new script will go, but it's not unlikely that they get called back. Badgley played Scott Tucker, brother of the title character and Snow's character Kate may have sparked a romance with Scott by the end of the first movie — and a sequel would confirm that.

The OG 'John Tucker Must Die' Cast Is Set to Return

Another evidence that Badgley and Snow will eventually get the call is that when Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives), Arielle Kebbel (After trilogy) and Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill) opened up about the sequel, they revealed that "it does involve the OG cast," and that "there is a script." So chances are we'll hear a lot more from all of them soon.

John Tucker Must Die was released in 2006 and, even though it wasn't a huge hit, it resonated with fans due to its different approach to the romcom genre. The story centered around John (Metcalfe), who dated several girls from different cliques and managed to keep it a secret for a long time. His life changes when a girl is able to see through his tricks and flip the tables so that John gets his heart broken instead of all the girls he played with.

Stick with Collider to find out more news about John Tucker Must Die 2 as soon as it is announced.

