A sequel to the 2006 teen comedy John Tucker Must Die has been confirmed by the original cast at an Epic Cons Chicago panel.

The script for the sequel is circulating, and it involves the original cast, who appear to be interested in returning.

Jesse Metcalfe seemed to suggest that John Tucker might still be the same guy he always was.

There have been a lot of reboots, sequels, threequels, reinventions, etc. that no one really asked for but this one is teen comedy gold. The beloved 2006 flick, John Tucker Must Die is officially receiving a sequel giving millennials a reason to continue to get out of bed in the morning. The news came from the original cast members during a panel at Epic Cons Chicago over the weekend. Jesse Metcalfe (who played the titular heartbreaker) was the first to reveal that “there is a script” before adding, “I’ve been hearing rumblings about this script circulating Hollywood - apparently it’s amazing.” Admitting that he hadn’t been asked to rejoin the cast and that he also hasn’t feasted his eyes on said script, the Desperate Housewives alum added, “I’d definitely love to be a part of it, and I can’t wait to read it.”

Had Metcalfe’s comments been the end of it, a John Tucker Must Die sequel would have just stayed as a rumor, but lucky for us, his co-star Arielle Kebbel was also in attendance at the panel. As luck would have it, Kebbel is closely involved with the second installment in the what-could-be franchise and told the audience,

“The rumor is true. I started producing a few years ago. There is a script. We are very proud of it. It does involve all of the OG cast… That’s pretty much all I can say for now.”

Jesse Metcalfe—A Forever Heartthrob

Also in attendance at the convention was fellow co-star Sophia Bush, who said that she was “ready to go” and reprise her role as Beth McIntyre in the upcoming project in which Kebbel teased John Tucker “may or may not get a chance to change.” And, if you were hoping that Metcalfe would don a thong again, Kebbel is keeping the hope alive. “We wanted to talk to you about that,” she said after Metcalfe questioned the possibility, “We were thinking you’d actually, like, make your own brand, endorse it. It’d be a whole thing.” Fully embracing the idea, Metcalfe said, “I’m here for it. I can’t wait to unleash this dad bod on the big screen.”

What Is ‘John Tucker Must Die’ About?

Close

The original film put Metcalfe’s jock and pretty boy John Tucker in hot water after a trio of girls (Ashanti, Bush, Kebbel) discovered that he had been two-timing (or three-timing) all of them. Desperate for vengeance, the ladies put a plan into action that would see a new girl, Kate (Brittany Snow) seduce and ultimately break John’s heart. Despite not-so-savory reviews, the Betty Thomas-helmed film became a cult classic and is still a beloved piece of early 2000s teen cinema all these years later.

As of right now, no further details surrounding the John Tucker Must Die sequel have been revealed, but stay tuned to Collider. In the meantime, stream the movie on Apple TV+.

John Tucker Must Die Three ex-girlfriends of a serial cheater set up their former lover to fall for the new girl in town so they can watch him get his heart broken. Release Date July 27, 2006 Director Betty Thomas Cast Jesse Metcalfe , Brittany Snow , Ashanti , Sophia Bush , Arielle Kebbel , Penn Badgley Runtime 89 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Jeff Lowell Tagline Don't Get Mad. Get Even.

