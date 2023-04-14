William Shakespeare might hold the record for "author whose work's spawned the most adaptions throughout history." Plenty of his plays have been adapted, remixed, or served as an inspiration for various films and television series. Naturally this means all his major plays such as Hamlet or Romeo & Juliet have received multiple adapations. But one of the Bard's lesser known stories,The Merry Wives of Windsor, actually did receive its own film in the form of 2006's John Tucker Must Die.

What Is 'The Merry Wives of Windsor' About?

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Merry Wives of Windsor has roots in another play Shakespeare wrote, Henry VI. Legend has it that after she saw the first part of the play, Queen Elizabeth I asked the Bard to write a play focused on the character of Sir John Falstaff. Falstaff was a boisterous and booze-loving knight who served as an advisor to the titular King of England, but The Merry Wives of Windsor finds him down on his luck and flat out broke. In a desperate attempt to score some coin, Falstaff decides to woo two wealthy women, Mistress Ford and Mistress Page.

A series of complications arise: not only are both women married, but soon Falstaff finds himself in hot water when his servants spill the beans to their husbands. Even worse for the knight is the fact that Mistresses Ford and Page soon learn about his intentions...and decide to string him along for the ride! Not only is The Merry Wives a genuinely funny play, but it also marks a departure from Shakespeare's usual work. Up to that point in time, most of his plays ended in tragedy. Romeo & Juliet killed off its titular lovers, Hamlet sees the titular prince descend into madness, and Macbeth has one of the highest body counts in fictional history. By contrast, The Merry Wives of Windsor is a lighthearted endeavor that just ends with Falstaff being extremely embarrassed.

What Are 'John Tucker Must Die' Ties to 'The Merry Wives of Windsor'?

This leads to John Tucker Must Die. The Betty Thomas-helmed film reveals that its titular lothario (Jesse Metcalfe) is dating three girls: Carrie (Arielle Kebbel), Heather (Ashanti), and Beth (Sophia Bush). When the girls learn about Tucker's two-timing, they decide to get revenge by enlisting the help of new girl Kate Spencer (Brittany Snow). Kate will pretend to date John, while waiting for the right moment to destroy his reputation. But if you've seen any teenage romance, you can probably guess that she ends up actually falling for him.

Like The Merry Wives of Windsor, John takes after Sir Falstaff in his attempt to woo multiple women. But unlike the titular knight, he isn't seeking money — he's just a popular kid who thinks he can have it all. John Tucker is also far more lenient toward Tucker than The Merry Wives of Windsor is towards Falstaff, as he makes it through the film with his popularity fairly intact. A key example: on one of their dates, Kate tricks John into wearing a pair of her panties and climbing into her room...but she fails to mention that it's a teacher's. However, John is able to convince the other members of his basketball team that wearing said panties improves his game. Yes, this was an actual plot point in the film.

Both the film and the play also shared a similar reception. While The Merry Wives of Windsor was a departure from Shakespeare's usual fare, it wasn't really well-received. Criticism of the play centered around Falstaff's portrayal, as well as how brief the play was. Likewise, while it reaped a modest box office profit John Tucker Must Die was critically panned. The harshest review probably came from The New York Times, with then-film critic Jeannette Catsoulis ripping into Metcalfe's performance. She wrote that he "musters fewer expressions than a Botox infomercial." Ouch!

RELATED: This Shakespeare Adaptation Has One of the Most Impressive Ensemble Casts

'John Tucker Must Die' Follows in a Tradition of Teenage Films Adapting Famous Plays

Image via Touchstone Pictures

In pulling its inspiration from The Merry Wives of Windsor, John Tucker Must Die follows in the footsteps of its predecessors in the late nineties/early 2000's teen genre by loosely adapting a Shakespearean play. I'm not kidding; this was an actual thing. 10 Things I Hate About You is inspired by The Taming of the Shrew. O is a contemporary Othello. Even She's The Man — which coincidentally happened to drop in the same year as John Tucker Must Die — is an adaptation of Twelfth Night. By all rights, John Tucker Must Die should be discussed with those other films. So where did they films zig where John Tucker zag?

The answer may lie in casting. Outside of Snow, John Tucker's cast is fairly one note and plays to a range of stereotypes. While critics may have been a bit harsh to Metcalfe, the fact remains that John is a fairly static character throughout — only having a major change at the end of the film. In contrast, the characters in 10 Things I Hate About You and She's The Man have plenty of time to grow and change. Not only that, they're portrayed by far more dynamic actors such as the late, great Heath Ledger for 10 Things and Channing Tatum for She's All That. Filmmaking is its own particular breed of alchemy — a good script and direction can only take a filmmaker so far, as a large part of their success lies on the shoulders of the people inhabiting the roles. In John Tucker Must Die's case it wasn't quite enough.

The biggest difference may lie in timing. John Tucker Must Die, despite its premise, falls into most of the cliches that plagued other films in its genre. The jock with a heart of gold, the girl next door protagonist, the hormones and hijinks; it had been done before, and in far better films. In contrast, The Merry Wives of Windsor was an example of a writer taking a step outside his wheelhouse - maybe it didn't click, but it was proof that Shakespeare could be funny. Perhaps Betty Thomas could have taken that particular page from the Bard's playbook.

John Tucker Must Die is available to stream on Hulu.