The Penguin allows audiences to see a different side of the universe established in The Batman. But one actor from the movie directed by Matt Reeves didn't reprise his role in the HBO television series. John Turturro played Carmine Falcone, one of the biggest criminals in Gotham City. But the performer didn't step back into the role for the spin-off. Instead, Mark Strong took on the challenge of portraying the menacing crime boss. During a recent interview with Variety, Turturro explained why he chose not to return for the current chapter of the successful franchise:

"I did what I wanted to with the role. In the show, there was a lot of violence towards women, and that’s not my thing.”

The Penguin follows the story of Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) after the events of The Batman. The titular character wanted to steal the spotlight during the power vacuum that appeared in Gotham City after the death of Carmine Falcone. But when Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) is released from prison, tensions rise in what used to be Gotham's most powerful crime family. But Oz won't be alone for the ride. The notorious villain has recruited the help of Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz), a young man with a troubled past. Together, Oz and Victor will try to survive in a landscape that shows why the city needs Batman's (Robert Pattinson) help now more than ever.

After starring as Carmine Falcone in The Batman, John Turturro appeared as Damian Cunningham in The Room Next Door. The Spanish drama written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar follows the story of Martha (Tilda Swinton) and Ingrid (Julianne Moore). The two women used to be friends during their youth, but after many years of not seeing each other, life brings them back together during an unusual situation. Turturro also voiced Dottore in Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio.

What's Next for 'The Batman'?

The Penguin is currently setting up the stage for what will be the next chapter in Bruce Wayne's story. The series will lead directly into the premise of The Batman: Part II, the upcoming theatrical sequel directed by Matt Reeves. Audiences are merely getting a taste of what Gotham City looks like after The Riddler (Paul Dano) attacked everyone with a carefully arranged plan. The sequel could deal with the fallout of that crime, as well as present new challengers for the beloved vigilante. Time will tell if any other character from this universe will need to be played by a different performer.

The Penguin is currently airing on HBO and Max.

