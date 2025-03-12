Born in 1957, Hollywood actor John Turturro hails from Brooklyn, New York City. With a jazz singer mother, actor brother, and actress cousin, Turturro has been surrounded by the arts from a young age. His rise to prominence as an actor came with frequent collaborations with directors Spike Lee and the Coen brothers​​​​. Roles in films such as Do the Right Thing and The Big Lebowski have cemented Turturro as an incredibly talented, if underutilized, Hollywood talent.

Turturro has reached a new level of relevance with his supporting role in the widely acclaimed series Severance, created by Ben Stiller. Turturro has had a long and varied acting career, and audiences can only hope to see more of him in the coming years. This is a selection and ranking of the 10 best John Turturro movies.

10 'Clockers' (1995)

Directed by Spike Lee

Image via Universal Pictures

Strike (Mekhi Phifer) is a young, street-level drug dealer employed by the local drug lord, Rodney Little (Delroy Lindo). The illicit job is a dangerous one, especially when the murder of another local dealer places Strike in the crosshairs of homicide detectives Klein (Harvey Keitel) and Mazilli (John Turturro).

Perhaps one of director Spike Lee's most underappreciated efforts, Clockers is a bold and accomplished movie that soars because of an array of excellent performances. These great performances breathe life into complex characters and a narrative rich with intrigue. Turturro may not provide the heart and soul of the movie itself, but he's a meaningful cog in an overall powerful piece of work.