John Turturro's long career isn't only marked with great movie roles. Turturro's often been seen on TV, too, both in television movies and shows. Whether it's a guest appearance or a major role, it's always great seeing him on screens; his unique charm, great acting skills, and a knack for picking peculiar, interesting characters often make him the best part of a project.

Turturro's IMDb credits list he's so far been in 119 projects, making his debut appearance in Martin Scorsese's Raging Bull. Many people know him from his frequent collaborations with the Coen Brothers, like The Big Lebowski, Barton Fink and Miller's Crossing, and collaborations with Spike Lee, like in Do the Right Thing and Mo' Better Blues. If anyone is currently loving Turturro on Severance, there are more TV roles and projects he's been a part of that are worth taking the time to watch. These are the best John Turturro TV roles.

10 'Sugartime' (1995)

Portrays Sam Giancana

Image via HBO

In 1995, Turturro starred in an HBO original movie called Sugartime, about the real-life gangster Sam Giancana and his whirlwind affair with the singer Phyllis McGuire. Turturro is Giancana and Mary-Louise Parker is McGuire, and the two have palpable chemistry; though everyone in the cast is great, Turturro is the best part of the movie as the ruthless mob boss who falls in love.

He brings the balance to playing a man who's as cold-blooded as he is passionate; Giancana apparently had connections to JFK and Frank Sinatra, and was a notorious Chicago mobster from the 1940s and well into the 1960s. As Turturro always brings something unique to each role, he does the same here, portraying a man who believes he's untouchable, but is trying to escape his own world to make his lover happy. Sugartime was a great step forward for Turturro, despite being a TV movie only. He showed he could be a great leading actor, and even a great romantic interest.