The Big Picture Kino Lorber is releasing a deluxe 4K Blu-ray set of John Waters' Cry Baby on May 28, 2024, loaded with special features & new HDR/Dolby Vision Master.

The set includes commentary, interviews with cast & crew, deleted scenes, the original trailer, and a documentary; priced at $39.95 USD for pre-order.

Cry Baby stars Johnny Depp in a 1950s love story with a riotous twist.

Wipe away those tears — Cry Baby, John Waters' musical ode to the 1950s, is coming to 4K Blu-ray. Boutique physical media distributor Kino Lorber is coming out with a deluxe set of the 1990 film loaded with special features. The two-disc set will be centered around an all-new HDR/Dolby Vision Master version of the 85-minute theatrical cut, from a 4K scan of the 35mm original camera negative, and will also include an extended 92-minute-long director's cut, with the missing scenes restored from the film's interpositive.

The set will include an all-new commentary from Waters, who wrote and directed the film, moderated by Black Mansion Films producer Heather Buckley. It will also include a number of interviews with the film's cast and crew, including actors Amy Locane, Mink Stole, Traci Lords, Iggy Pop, Ricki Lake, Patricia Hearst, Darren E. Burrows, and Stephen Mailer, producer Pat Moran, cinematographer David Insley, and barber Howard ‘Hep” Preston, who created the movie's incredible hairstyles. The set will also feature deleted scenes, the film's original theatrical trailer, and It Came From Baltimore!, a 2005 documentary that reunited the film's cast and crew. The set will retail for $39.95 USD, and will be released on May 28, 2024; it can be pre-ordered from KinoLorber.com now.

What Is 'Cry Baby' About?

Image via Kino Lorber

Set in a surreal, heightened version of 1954 Baltimore, Cry Baby stars Johnny Depp as teenage hoodlum Wade "Cry-Baby" Walker, so nicknamed because of his ability to cry a single tear in an aesthetically-pleasing fashion. He falls in love with Allison (Locane), a girl from the right side of the tracks, Although Allison is quickly accepted by Cry-Baby's greaser friends and his older relatives (Iggy Pop and cult film legend Susan Tyrell), the relationship raises the ire of her ex-boyfriend and his social group, the so-called "squares". A riot ensues, and Cry-Baby is sentenced to a juvenile institution, forcing him to make a desperate bid for freedom.

The film features appearances by a number of 1950s icons, including Troy Donahue, Joey Heatherton, and David Nelson, as well as a memorable cameo from Willem Dafoe. A celebration of fast cars, rock'n'roll, and the utter weirdness of humanity, Cry Baby was Waters' first film after Hairspray became a mainstream success. The film was not a success upon its release, however, making $8.3 million on a $12 million budget. Like much of Waters' filmography, however, it has since become a cult hit.

Writer/director Waters is gearing up for his first production since his 2004 film A Dirty Shame. Waters will adapt his own novel Liarmouth; the film is set to star Aubrey Plaza. Kino Lorber's 4K restoration of Cry-Baby will be available on May 28, 2024, and can be pre-ordered now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Cry-Baby In 1950s Baltimore, a bad boy with a heart of gold wins the love of a good girl, whose boyfriend sets out for revenge. Release Date April 5, 1990 Director John Waters Cast Johnny Depp , Amy Locane , Susan Tyrrell , Polly Bergen , Iggy Pop , Ricki Lake Runtime 85 Main Genre Comedy Writers John Waters Tagline Good girls want him bad. Bad girls want him worse.

