It's been almost two years since we last heard of Liarmouth. The title was slated to be John Waters' (Pink Flamingos) next project and even though it seemed like it was moving forward, Waters himself is here to tell you that it's probably never going to happen. The director and screenwriter spoke with IndieWire this week and provided a less-than-hopeful update on it — although he did confirm that Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus) was still interested in it.

During the interview, Waters took the chance to quash all rumors that have ever circulated about Liarmouth. It's a bit of bad news to fans, because the filmmaker essentially said that, ever since the script was written — Waters adapted the story from his own novel — the project hasn't moved an inch. The reason is quite simple: money.

"I’m not going to… Every time I comment on that, some article comes out that causes me hell, saying we’re making the movie. I’ll say it one more time, and there is no scoop here, there’s nothing new I’m telling you, but… [Village Roadshow] optioned the book, I wrote the script, they liked it, Aubrey [Plaza] likes the script, wants to be in it, I want her to be in it, and every person said, 'No, we don’t have a penny of the budget.' That is where it is today. Hopefully that will change. But the answer as of today? That’s it."

What Is 'Liarmouth' About?

As any producer or director will tell you, getting a movie off the ground is no easy feat, and considering that Liarmouth is described as "funny, filthy tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction," it's not surprising that Waters will have to attract more names and keep shopping the project around Hollywood until a studio commits to doing it. The story centers around Marsha "Liarmouth" Sprinkle, a con artist and luggage thief that could possibly be played by Plaza if the project ever sees the light of day.

The other thing that Liarmouth has got going for it is the fact that it would mark Waters' return to directing a feature film for the first time in twenty years. The director's last movie was A Dirty Shame, and ever since then he has mostly done cameos and played small parts in TV shows like The Blacklist, Search Party, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and, most recently, the Chucky TV series. The good news for fans is, at least a Liarmouth script exists and pleased at least a few people. It is now a matter of keeping fingers crossed until someone decides to fund it.

