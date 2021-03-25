John Waters, the infamous writer and director of such films as Pink Flamingos and Hairspray, will be appearing in a guest-starring role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s fourth season. Variety broke the news of Waters’ involvement, and while it’s unclear what Waters’ part in the series will be, the latest season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is currently in production in New York.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has had an impressive lineup of guest actors over the course of its first three years, many of which have received Emmy nominations for their performances. Wanda Sykes was nominated for her guest appearance on the Amazon Prime series, while Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby have both been nominated twice, winning once each.

Even though John Waters is mostly known for his cult films like Polyester, Multiple Maniacs, and Cry-Baby, Waters hasn’t directed a film since 2004’s A Dirty Shame. His last credit behind the scenes was in 2007, as co-producer and consultant for the remake of Hairspray. Recently, Waters has also written two books: 2015’s “Carsick,” about his adventures hitch-hiking, and 2020’s “Mr. Know-It-All,” both of which earned Waters Grammy nominations for Best Spoken Word Album.

Yet in recent years, Waters has been doing more television work, appearing on such shows as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Blacklist, Feud: Bette and Joan, and doing voices for animated series as varied as Mickey Mouse and Superjail!

But even though we don’t know who Waters will play on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, he’s certainly a surprising choice to join the critically-acclaimed series and it will be interesting to hear the words from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino coming out of his mouth.

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is currently in production. While Amazon hasn’t announced when the new season will premiere, the last two seasons have debuted in December, making it seem likely we could see Waters on the show by the end of the year.

