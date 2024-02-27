The Big Picture John Waters returns to the director's chair after 20 years with a filthy tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction in Liarmouth.

Aubrey Plaza leads the cast in this upcoming feature, embodying a scammer and master of disguise in a role tailor-made for her talents.

Fans can expect Waters' signature style of gore, violence, and post-modern comedy to shine through in Liarmouth , adding to the anticipation.

Acclaimed filmmaker John Waters is returning to the director’s chair after 20 years, The Guardian reported. He’ll helm the adaptation of his 2022 novel Liarmouth: A Feel Bad Romance and leading the feature is The White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza. The filming will begin later this year in Baltimore, Maryland, Waters’ home city and a usual backdrop of his previous flicks.

The novel is described as a “hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime, and family dysfunction,” and follows Marsha Sprinkle, a scammer and compulsive liar. When she splits from her partner Daryl, she plans a perfect heist to steal from both her daughter and her mother. Martha has been described as a suitcase thief, scammer, and master of disguise, the kind of role that perfectly suits Plaza, and fans will be thrilled to see the magic the actor and director bring to the big screen.

'Liarmouth' will Have John Walter’s Signature Style

Walters has a penchant for gore, violence, and all things filthy, and has been a pioneer of transgressive cult films since the 1970s with features like Multiple Maniacs, Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble, and more. His streak continues in his debut novel as well, as the character is described as someone who is hated by dogs and children, and her own family wants her dead. Though she's smart, desperate, disturbed, and on “the run with a big chip on her shoulder.” The feature was announced back in 2022, however, given last year’s historic strikes, is getting on track now.

The Hairspray director last helmed 2004’s 2004 A Dirty Shame, starring Tracey Ullman, Johnny Knoxville, and Selma Blair, which was received poorly both by fans and critics. Nonetheless, the upcoming feature will have the attention of fans and critics alike for Walters’ trademark elements of post-modern comedy and surrealism. While further details about the plot and cast are tightly under wraps it’s currently unclear whether his usual contributors like Divine, Mink Stole, and Cookie Mueller, will be a part of Liarmouth on the big screen.

Plaza has been on a roll in the last few years, along with The White Lotus she was last seen in Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and has been lending her voice to animated series like Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Monsters at Work among others. Fans are also looking forward to see her in MCU’s WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Dark Hold Diaries alongside Kathryn Hanh.

No release date or window has been revealed for Liarmouth, yet. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates