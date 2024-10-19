John Wayne is synonymous with the Western genre. His name conjures images of larger-than-life cowboys, rough-edged heroes, and swift gunslinging. But when he produced his first Western, Angel and the Badman in 1947, in which he also starred, he departed from this familiar mold. Not only did Wayne portray a character that deviated substantially from his typical roles, the film itself was nothing like anything that had been seen before in the genre. Wayne played the morally conflicted outlaw Quirt Evans, a character thrown into the unfamiliar Old West of pacifism, love, and redemption. These concepts had not been explored deeply before in the rugged, action-driven Westerns of the time.

Angel and the Badman's pacifist tone and focus on a character-driven narrative signaled a transition in Wayne's career, one that we'd see in his future films, like in his collaboration with John Ford, The Quiet Man, in 1952. Before Wayne explored love, loss, and redemption as Sean Thornton, a man who fights to protect his new wife from local bullies in The Quiet Man, Wayne confronted new ideas in Angel and the Badman as Quirt Evans, and that was a breath of fresh air to the genre.

'Angel and the Badman' Is an Anti-Violence Tale in a Violent World

Image via Republic Pictures

Directed by James Edward Grant, Angel and the Badman follows Quirt Evans, a wounded, morally conflicted outlaw who falls in love and gets influenced by his pacifist nurse Penelope (Gail Russell) and her Quaker family. Penelope and her father, Thomas Worth (John Halloran), ride through the valleys of the Old West when they witness Quirt get injured after his horse collapses. They take him into their home and Penelope becomes his nurse. Over the course of his stay, Quirt not only falls in love with Penelope, but he also gets drawn into their peaceful ways, which conflicts with his violent past. Hard as he tries to follow the Quakers' ways of life, the violence from his past keeps showing up at Quirt's footsteps. The contrast between Quirt’s background and Penelope’s gentle way of life brings a level of moral tension that is rare in Westerns. As a man who only knows violence, Wayne's Quirt is caught between his violent instincts and the new peaceful lifestyle his hosts are showing him. This depiction was a detour from Western tropes that often glorified the cowboy's tough and violent persona. Angel and the Badman flips the script by renouncing such violence. Through the interactions between Quirt and his hosts, the film invites the audience to pick a side, and the movie's portrayal is biased toward the non-violent route.

Even as the film lobbies for pacifism, it never shies away from bringing on board the violence of its Wild West setting. From his childhood, Quirt's world has been punctuated with violence as his foster father was killed in a saloon brawl. The film gives us a glimpse of such a saloon brawl where John Wayne's Quirt reminisces his violent past, which spirals into full-blown chaos that could compete for the best saloon fight in a Western. When Quirt decides to give his newfound peace a chance, he's reminded by his nemeses that these ideas are only idealistic and not practical. These acts of violence in the film are, however, not portrayed as heroic. They are the means through which the film explores its main theme of pacifism. They are used as a contrast between Quirt's old ways and Penelope's alternative. This deeper introspection is hardly found in the mostly good-vs-evil kind of Westerns of the era.

'Angel and the Badman' Is a Story About Love and Redemption

Image via Republic Pictures

At its core, Angel and the Badman is a romance story that morphs into redemption and pacifism. Quirt’s romantic connection with Penelope is what sparks his transformation. At the time of the film's release, love as an ingredient that brews human internal change in a Western had hardly been explored. Penelope's faith in Quirt's goodness, and by extension, her entire family of Quakers' belief in people's goodness, even when they doubt they have any, is what causes Quirt to rethink his ways. The more he grows fond of Penelope and her family's ways, the more he questions his own way of life. He changes so much that he even becomes a peacemaker in his hosts' house, reminding the Quakers of their own commitment to non-violence when they threaten to punish their young son (Stephen Grant) by way of spanking. But it isn't a simple journey for Quirt, who is torn between two worlds that test him again and again. For the audience, this creates suspense, where we ask ourselves, will he finally quit his violent ways? Angel and the Badman suggests that true redemption requires internal change that is fueled by love and acceptance.

Beyond its contemplative look at the violence of the Old West, Angel and the Badman is groundbreaking in how it shows Quirt and Penelope's romance. Their relationship challenges the status quo of gender roles in the Westerns of the era. John Wayne's Quirt takes care of a baby, helps Penelope with house chores, and more introspectively, while Quirt is the rugged and physically dominant figure, it is Penelope who holds the true moral power and influence in their relationship. Her belief that Quirt can change is what baits him into taking the challenge. She's not just an enabler of a hero whose goals are already set, she helps him set them and journeys with him all the way. She is a hero in her own right as well, which is another feather in Angel and the Badman's cap.

'Angel and the Badman' Balances Action and Quiet Moments

Image via Republic Pictures

While not lacking in excitement, Angel and the Badman prioritizes character development and emotional depth, a move that would be seen in Wayne's future films. There's plenty of action and there are lengthened, quiet, introspective moments. Right from its opening where a wounded Quirt Evans is fleeing from lawmen, the film promises showdowns typical of a classic Western. However, after this initial burst of action, the film quietens into the Worths' home, where Quirt recuperates under Penelope and silently contemplates his future. While there, though, the film keeps the tension rising by providing unnerving moments, such as a visitation by Quirt's enemies — Laredo Stevens (Bruce Cabot) and his gang. Instead of quick fixes with violence, Angel and the Badman explores the characters' inner struggles.

Even as Angel and the Badman creates memorable characters with emotional depth, it doesn't abandon the action expected of a Western. It delivers scintillating sequences in between its reflective moments. Throughout the film, the tension builds as Quirt faces off against his nemesis, Laredo. But still, in its quiet moments, the film reminds us of this looming showdown. There are confrontations between the two, like when Laredo and his men ambush an unarmed Quirt while on the farm alongside Penelope and give them a chase. It is one of the most spectacular horse chases in a Western. Other satisfying moments of action include when Quirt returns the favor in a hunted-turned-hunter horse chase, and an impressive bar fight involving Quirt and his friend Randy McCall (Lee Dixon). The climactic showdown, while not living up to the violent standards of the likes of The Sons of Katie Elder, in part because of Angel and the Badman's pacifist message, still carries some action. Angel and the Badman weaves these high-stakes action scenes with the ever-present looming threat of violence to keep the tension alive. The result is a Western fit for both worlds — plenty of dramatic tension and shootouts on one end, and a quiet, thoughtful exploration of human emotions on the other.

How Did 'Angel and the Badman' Influence John Wayne's Career?

Being the first Western John Wayne produced, Angel and the Badman paved the way for his future behind-the-scenes contributions in movie making, including in films like The Alamo, which he produced and directed, and The Comancheros (Wayne's direction was uncredited). As an actor, his role in Angel and the Badman contrasted sharply with his earlier roles such as in the revolutionary Stagecoach, where he had played tough and action-driven characters. While he retains the physicality and decisive action in Angel and the Badman, these characteristics are not what drive the narrative. What truly drives Angel and the Badman is how Wayne's Quirt reacts when confronted with situations that test whether he has changed from his violent past or embraced the new ways Penelope's world has shown him.

Angel and the Badman's quiet, deeper, introspection challenged the genre's status quo by offering a character-centered humanistic perspective on the frontier. Its story, going beyond pitting violence against pacifism, was revolutionary. Its core message is as relevant today as it was in the era it is set in.

