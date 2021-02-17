John Wayne Gacy is one of the most vicious killers of the past century, which means it was only a matter of time before one streaming service or another unveiled a documentary series about his infamous crimes, and that is exactly what has happened.

Peacock has ordered the six-part docuseries John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, which hails from NBC News Studios and Rod Blackhurst, the Emmy-nominated producer of Amanda Knox. The series offers a comprehensive deep dive into the chilling investigation as told through the words of Gacy himself, those who were forever changed by his unspeakable deeds, and those who believe that the full truth about the case remains concealed to this day.

The spine of Devil in Disguise is an extensive interview with Gacy himself from prison, only minutes of which have ever been seen, as well as exclusive audio and video interviews, including with one of his closest confidantes and his second ex-wife. The series poses new questions about what may have happened and who else may have been involved.

Blackhurst executive produced the true crime series with Alexa Danner, Elizabeth Fischer and Tracy Ullman, while Alison True served as an executive consultant. I read a book about Gacy last year, and this guy was so depraved and disturbed that I'm surprised there hasn't been a major movie or series made about him yet, though I did enjoy Mark Holton's psychotic turn as the murderer in the little-seen 2003 indie Gacy.

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise marks Peacock’s first venture into unscripted and true crime programming, and all six episodes of the series will premiere on Thursday, March 25, so get ready to binge, though something tells me you may need to take a break and maybe a walk around the block in between episodes, as it can get pretty uncomfortable hanging out in Gacy's crawl space for too long.

Watch the trailer below, if you dare, because this is one killer clown who put Pennywise's body count to shame.

