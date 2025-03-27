John Wayne is most renowned, and rightfully so, for his work in Westerns, but he did work outside the genre as well. Films like The Quiet Man, Brannigan, and The Long Voyage Home, cited by Collider as the best non-Western John Wayne movie, proved there was more to Wayne than a Stetson on his head and a pistol at his side. But what if the Duke traded in that ten-gallon hat for a hockey helmet, his dusty boots for ice skates, and his gun for a hockey stick? I know what you're saying—"John Wayne playing hockey? Right."—but in 1937's Idol of the Crowds, he did just that.

Hockey Is the Key To Renovating a Chicken Farm in ‘Idol of the Crowds'

The New York Panthers are a hockey team at the bottom of the standings and need to make a move to reverse their fortunes before the season is lost. When they hear the tale of a dynamic former amateur hockey player in Maine, press agent Kelly (Russell Hopton) and team manager Joe Garber (Frank Otto) roll the dice and head there in an effort to recruit him. They meet up with the former phenom, Johnny Hanson (John Wayne), who is now a chicken farmer. Hanson has no desire to return to hockey, but a $100 per week salary would pay for some much-needed renovations to the farm, and he agrees, moving to New York with his young orphan friend, Bobby (Bill Burrud).

It proves to be a savvy move, with Johnny leading the team to the top, becoming the talk of the town with each successive win. One night, he meets Helen Dale (Sheila Bromley) and is smitten (not hurt by having the same dream of owning a chicken farm). Only things turn sour the night before a championship game, when the owner of the local roller rink, Jack Irwin (Charles Brokaw), tells Johnny that he's bet $200,000 on the opposing team and offers $5,000 if Johnny throws the game, only for Johnny to reject the bribe. Then, Johnny discovers that Helen had been working with Irwin, and, chicken farm be damned, he ditches her.

Meanwhile, Irwin doesn't take kindly to Johnny's refusal, and orders his goon, Spike (George Lloyd), to ice Johnny. Spike, however, inadvertently injures young Bobby by accident, after which he threatens to get him next. The threat rattles Johnny, and during a game he feigns injury and is sent to the hospital. He's fine, of course, but doesn't leave Bobby's side as he goes through a serious operation. Once Bobby's safe, Johnny rejoins the team on the final night of the championship, and wins the game for the team. Irwin and Spike are sent to the penalty box, and Helen and Johnny make up, get married, and return to the chicken farm with Bobby.

'Idol of the Crowds' Wasn't Easy for John Wayne