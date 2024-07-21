It's not uncommon for stars to frequently collaborate on numerous projects and appear together on screen throughout their careers. While there are dozens of notable duos, Hollywood's Golden Age stars, John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara, are considered to be one of the greatest on-screen couples to ever grace the silver screen. Between Wayne's masculine, no-nonsense roles and O'Hara's fiery, strong-willed film persona, the co-stars reign as an intriguing and entertaining pair who starred together in a variety of film genres ranging from romantic comedies to dramatic Westerns.

Off camera, Wayne and O'Hara developed a close friendship that lasted until Wayne's death in 1979, which is perhaps why they have an uncanny, natural chemistry that makes them such a unique pair. Even though both Wayne and O'Hara had successful careers on their own, they made a total of five films together, which feature some of their most memorable performances. Today, Wayne and O'Hara rank as a one-of-a-kind duo who appeared in classic films such as Rio Grande and The Quiet Man, cementing them as one of the best on-screen duos in cinema history.

5 'The Wings of Eagles' (1957)

Directed by John Ford

Close

Frank "Spig" Mead is an American pilot working to improve the Navy's aviation program, and his job oftentimes forces him to move around the country, uprooting his wife, Min, and their children. When Frank accidentally falls down the stairs and breaks his back, he's bound to a wheelchair and unable to work. On the advice of his friend, he starts writing pro-military films, but when Pearl Harbor is bombed, he becomes determined to rejoin the Navy one way or another.

Wayne and O'Hara star as an all-American couple in John Ford's film The Wings of Eagles, which is based on the true story of Commander Frank "Spig" Mead, who had a major impact on America's early aviation during World War II. The co-stars depict a traditional married couple, but instead of portraying a perfect pair, their occasional spats and flirtatious banter add a realistic touch to their performances. The Wings of Eagles might center around the serious subject of war and honor, but it isn't without its moments of humor and romance, courtesy of Wayne and O'Hara.

Rent on Amazon Prime

4 'Rio Grande' (1950)

Directed by John Ford

Image via Republic Pictures

On the Texas side of the Rio Grande, Lieutenant Kirby Yorke helps to protect settlers from Native Americans and has currently been ordering raids of his men over to the Mexican side of the river. Yorke's job becomes more difficult when his 16-year-old son, Trooper Jefferson Yorke (Claude Jarman Jr.), who he hasn't seen since he was an infant, is among several new recruits to arrive at Yorke's post. To make matters worse for the Lieutenant, his estranged wife, Kathleen, follows suit to take her son back home.

Rio Grande is the first film Wayne and O'Hara co-starred in and was the third installment of Ford's Cavalry Trilogy, which also includes Fort Apache and She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, all starring Wayne. Out of all of Wayne and O'Hara's films, Rio Grande is their most dramatic and beautifully captures their genuine emotion as an on-screen couple that is simply captivating. Wayne and O'Hara expertly ignite the passion and romance of their characters in Rio Grande without overshadowing the seriousness of the overall plot, ultimately creating a well-blended and entertaining Ford film.

Rio Grande (1950) Release Date November 15, 1950 Director John Ford Cast John Wayne , Maureen O'Hara Runtime 105 Minutes Main Genre Western Studio(s) Republic Pictures , Argosy Pictures Expand

Watch on Pluto TV

3 'Big Jake' (1971)

Directed by George Sherman

Close

Martha McCandles runs her family's ranch with the help of her sons, James (Patrick Wayne), Michael (Christopher Mitchum), and Jeff (Bobby Vinton), but when they're attacked by a group of outlaws, the youngest boy, Little Jake (Ethan Wayne), is kidnapped and held for a million-dollar ransom. After Martha notifies the American Army and the Texas Rangers, she sends word to her estranged husband, Big Jake, about what has happened, forcing him to quickly return home. When the authorities are ambushed and unable to continue their pursuit, Big Jake and his sons set out to rescue Little Jake before it's too late.

Big Jake is the last film Wayne and O'Hara co-starred in together before O'Hara's twenty-year-long retirement. The film again portrays the stars as a strained married couple who, deep down, still love each other but are both too proud to admit it. While some critics pointed out the film's slow start, many also advised audiences to stick it out for the final climax as well as Wayne and O'Hara's riveting performances. Big Jake might feature Wayne in his traditional gunslinging, man's man role, but he and O'Hara's turbulent but heartfelt romance create the perfect background entertainment for this Western adventure.

Watch on Peacock

2 'McLintock!' (1963)

Directed by Andrew V. McLaglen