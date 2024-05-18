A Western icon, John Wayne rode across the screen for almost 50 years as one of the toughest cowboys, lawmen, and cattle barons the genre has ever seen. A multi-genre star, Wayne starred in his fair share of war films, comedies, romance movies, and more. He was almost always the good guy, occasionally the bad guy, and often fell somewhere in the middle with his ensemble roles. Audiences almost always knew what to expect when watching a John Wayne feature: fast-paced horse chases and cattle drives, exaggerated fist fights where the Duke (almost) always won, and quick draw shootouts that left Hollywood's hero the last man standing.

Among his greatest hits and most rewatchable movies is a collection of badass John Wayne films that edge out other titles in his extensive filmography. From Oscar-winning roles to famous cinematic collaborations, the best and badass from the Duke include a rollercoaster of roles and usual suspects that solidify Wayne's legacy as a true cinematic legend.

10 'Big Jake' (1971)

Directed by George Sherman

It's a popcorn John Wayne Western, and that is enough to make Big Jake worthy of its praise. He stars as the titular character, Jacob McCandles (befitting of Wayne's iconic stature), as he ventures out to rescue his grandson, who's been kidnapped by the ruthless John Fain (Richard Boone). Big Jake features Wayne's real son, Patrick Wayne, and his leading lady, Maureen O'Hara, alongside the usual suspects like Bruce Cabott and Harry Carey Jr.

There's entertainment in the simplicity of a Western that showcases stunt-heavy gunfights in which the performers go through the wringer, making the deaths look action-packed. Big Jake wasn't Wayne's first rescue feature, and it wouldn't be his last, but it's certainly one of his most badass best when it comes to third-act shootouts.

9 'El Dorado' (1966)

Directed by Howard Hawks

While it's almost a carbon copy repeat of 1959's Rio Bravo, Howard Hawks' El Dorado features more strategic shootouts but matches the former with star power. Wayne is Cole Thornton, a hired gunman known for his quick draw and aim. After taking a bullet in the back, Cole suffers from nerve damage and must team up with an old friend, the drunken sheriff, J.P. (Robert Mitchum), a new knife-wielding drifter, Mississippi (James Caan), and an old Indian fighter, Bull (Arthur Hunnicutt), to help stop a rancher war over control of the water supply.

Where this film earns its rightful place in John Wayne's most badass movies is in its action style of assembling a rag-tag crew of misfits who wouldn't get on without the other —J.P. struggles with staying sober; Mississippi searches for guidance after the death of his mentor; and Bull is always looking for a good fight. El Dorado is good fun and pure action-comedy entertainment featuring Hollywood icons.

8 'Chisum' (1970)

Directed by Andrew V. McLaglen

Chisum is a basic gun's-a-blazing Western for the Duke, but that's what makes it so badass. It's Wayne at his most comfortable, a lovable but powerful rancher who uses his network of resources to fight off the bad guys and save the town. Here, he's the titular John Chisum, a cattle baron in New Mexico who enlists the help of the legendary Billy the Kid (Geoffrey Deuel) and Pat Garrett (Glenn Corbett) to help win a territory war started by the greedy Lawrence Murphy (Forrest Tucker).

While rooted in historical events of the Lincoln County Land War of 1878 and its famous characters, Chisum takes its obvious creative liberties, checking all the boxes for a standard Western, complete with shootouts, stampedes, and fist fights. The film is among the most badass gunslinging features in Wayne's extensive career.

7 'True Grit' (1969)

Directed by Henry Hathaway