Over a decade after it was first released, Pacific Rim continues to be a titan in the genre, remaining unparalleled among live-action kaiju movies for its combination of stunningly immersive visual effects and satisfyingly gluttonous action sequences. However, despite how straightforward the conceit of Pacific Rim is, the movie has established itself as a classic because of the meticulous detail and focus on the designs of each Jaeger and Kaiju in the film.

Directed and produced by the legendary Guillermo del Toro, the film boasts numerous fantastic examples of his unique creative vision as he took inspiration from some unlikely sources when making the film. It's through these design elements that Pacific Rim holds a surprising connection with famed American actor, John Wayne. Though the monster-fighting mayhem of Pacific Rim is a far cry from the Westerns he's known for, John Wayne nonetheless served as inspiration for the most important Jaeger in the entire movie.

'Pacific Rim's Jaegers Had Specific Designs

Pacific Rim's iconic Jaegers boast some of the most inspired, diverse, and precise robot designs in any medium and are driven by del Toro's distinct aesthetic vision. The Jaegers' designs feel connected to robot history, with similarities to the classic Rock 'Em Sock 'Em robot toys and mecha anime, but were designed to be new, innovative, and independent of any specific homages. Del Toro shared his thought process behind designing the Jaegers:

“I felt there was a chance to do something fresh, something new that at the same time was conscious of the heritage, but not a pastiche or an homage or a greatest hits of everything. One of the first things I did is make it a point to not check any old movies or any other references. Like start from scratch.”

Though all the Jaegers are science fiction (heavy on the fiction), it's how they blend realism with that escapism that brings them to life in live-action. The Jaegers movements feel tactile and powerful, aided by the pumping hydraulics and complemented by impressive sound effects, which makes it easier to suspend disbelief and immerse one's self in the giant robot action of the film.

To make sure that each Jaeger is easily recognizable, the designers looked to different sources of inspiration specific to each home country in order to create robots with distinct personalities and fighting styles. David Cohen's book, Pacific Rim: Man, Machines & Monsters: The Inner Workings of an Epic Film, highlighted the history and development of these iconic robots, connecting each Jaeger to their various sources of influence. Russia's Cherno Alpha is a behemoth, even by Jaeger standards, and features a head modeled after a nuclear reactor. The design also harkens back to the Mr. Fusion Energy Reactor on the back of the legendary DeLorean from Back to the Future. Crimson Typhoon is painted a striking red and exhibits a fighting style reminiscent of Wushu martial arts, representing the culture and history of China with its recognizable imagery.

As the only Mark V Jaeger, Australia's Striker Eureka showed off the most agile mobility and was based on the movements of pro football players. As the newest and most technologically advanced Jaeger, even Eureka's sound design was unique among the mechs, moving with less abrasive sound effects than its older counterparts. Notably, Striker Eureka was originally planned to be the main Jaeger, but was passed over due to looking too "arrogant," emphasizing just how much personality each Jaeger displays. Del Toro's direction ensured that each Jaeger felt like a character on their own, capable of complementing the personalities of the pilots rather than simply being vessels for action.

Gipsy Danger Is Inspired by John Wayne's Cowboy Characters

The lead Jaeger in the film, Gipsy Danger, was no exception to the intricate and character-focused plans of the design team. Del Toro wanted to make Danger truly feel like the American Jaeger, and there was no better place to look for ideas than hit Western movies. Taking inspiration from John Wayne's numerous cowboy characters in his many Westerns, Danger's confident posture and sauntering gait were modeled after the actor's many gunslinging roles.

Working with concept artist Oscar Chichoni, del Toro wanted to incorporate classic American art deco buildings with John Wayne into Danger's design, saying, "Concept artist Oscar Chichoni and I discussed the idea of basing its shape on the art deco buildings of New York like the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building and combining it with John Wayne," and that he "wanted him to have the gait of a gunslinger." Though Danger isn't garbed in a stetson or stirrups, the influence is apparent if you know to look for it. Even armed with a plasma cannon brandished like a cowboy's revolver, Danger's overarching demeanor and personality are evocative of the classic American movie star.

However, not all of Danger's design choices were as straightforward as a cowboy's bullet. The Jaeger was named after the de Havilland Gipsy Engine, a type of engine used in biplanes in the early 20th century. However, it has drawn some controversy due to its similarity to a slur used to refer to Romani people. Writer Travis Beacham has since apologized for the oversight. To avoid any further cultural insensitivity, many fans have taken to referring to the lead Jaeger as Lady Danger, or simply Danger.

Guillermo del Toro Used Creature Horror and Japanese Movies as Kaiju Inspiration

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ultimately, none of this attention to detail for the Jaegers would have been satisfying if the alien Kaiju they faced off against didn't feature equally interesting designs. Like each Jaeger, the Kaiju in the film are an amalgamation of multiple design sources blended together with del Toro's distinct flavor. There is an obvious connection to Toho's iconic kaiju films like Godzilla visible in Pacific Rim's alien monsters, but del Toro once again found a creative way to pay respect to earlier works, while remaining wholly distinct.

In an interview with Ryan Laumbi, del Toro spoke about the design process for each Kaiju, stating that to "inform the ideas with the tradition of the kaiju eiga [Japanese giant monster films]," he had his design team focus on maintaining the silhouette of a "man in a suit" like those earlier films. He then added elements from real-life animals, such as elephants, gorillas, and goblin sharks, grounding the creature designs in something natural as well. Add some bioluminescent markings that unify the Kaiju together, and Pacific Rim can hold a claim to some of the best monster designs in film. The Kaiju in Pacific Rim balance elements from film history, the animal kingdom, and del Toro's creature design to stand as humanity's most fearsome foes.

