It would be impossible to discuss the history of American cinema without mentioning John Wayne, a star who was at the forefront of cinematic discourse for well over half of a century. Although his stage name was one that was selected for him, Wayne would become one of the most prominent movie stars of his era, with a keen desire to star in Western, war, and action films.

Wayne was a star capable of selling a film based on his name alone, as many posters simply used the name “The Duke” as their primary selling point. However, Wayne was also a far better actor than he was ever given credit for, and could often show a great deal of vulnerability in the many roles that he made into his own. Here are the ten best performances by John Wayne, ranked.

10 ‘The Quiet Man’ (1952)

Directed by John Ford

The Quiet Man is unlike any other film that Wayne made with director John Ford, who had been his closest collaborator since 1939. Although audiences were used to seeing Wayne starring as action heroes and gunslingers, The Quiet Man cast him as Sean Thorton, an American boxer who returns to his home in Ireland after accidentally causing the death of another athlete while in the ring.

The Quiet Man is easily Wayne’s most romantic film, as the chemistry he shares with Maureen O’Hara puts many modern romantic comedies to shame. Despite the fact that Ford won the Academy Award for Best Director for his work on TheQuiet Man, Wayne’s work was overlooked in the Best Actor category, suggesting that the Oscars had a bias against someone whose work has clearly stood the test of time more than many of his contemporaries.

9 ‘Red River’ (1948)

Directed by Howard Hawks

Red River is one of the boldest Westerns that Wayne ever made, as it was one of the few instances in which he tried to play an outright villain who is only redeemed by the very ending. Although the film’s post-production was rather tumultuous, as Howard Hughes even tried to get it shelved at one point, Red River explored the evolution of the American cattle drive from the perspective of three different men.

Wayne was able to give a very emotional performance as a man whose desire for power and control led him to make dark decisions; even though it was released in an era where films were not able to include as much disturbing content, Wayne gave a performance that was quite terrifying at times. Those who accused Wayne of always playing the same character should look to Red River as proof that it’s not the case.

8 ‘Stagecoach’ (1939)

Directed by John Ford

Stagecoach was Wayne’s major breakthrough film, as it was his first collaboration with Ford, and the first film that showed what a dominant star he could be. Within the very first moment that his character “The Kid” pops up on screen, it was clear in Stagecoach that Wayne was capable of playing the epitome of cinematic heroism.

Stagecoach was a foundational film for Wayne, as it identified the sort of charismatic, tough-edged gunslinger roles that he would end up playing for decades. While Stagecoach is a film that holds up very well today due to the progressive portrayal of women, Wayne’s performance is still what stands out. It is likely that future cinematic heroes like Clint Eastwood in Dirty Harry and Harrison Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark drew direct inspiration from the work that Wayne did in Stagecoach.

7 ‘True Grit’ (1969)

Directed by Henry Hathaway

True Grit finally won Wayne the Academy Award for Best Actor that had long since eluded him, but it was far more than just a “career prize” meant to award the entirety of his filmography; in fact, Wayne would go on to cite a particularly emotional exchange towards the end of the film as the single moment of acting that he is proudest of.

Wayne stars as the aging U.S. Marshall Rooster Cogburn, who is called out of retirement to help a young girl track down and bring to justice the man who was responsible for killing her entire family. Wayne is able to bring a softness when dealing with his younger co-star, yet still shows signs of being an aging, yet no less ruthless gunslinger capable of taking down any opponent that threatens to disrupt him in his mission.

6 ‘3 Godfathers’ (1948)

Directed by John Ford

3 Godfathers is a highly underrated Christmas-themed Western that features one of the most charming and humorous performances of Wayne’s entire career. Wayne stars as the leader of a trio of bandits who discover a pregnant woman who is dying while they are in the midst of a getaway; upon the woman’s death, the trio decides to raise the boy as their own, in events that parallel many moments in Christian mythology.

Wayne is perfect at playing “tough guys with a heart of gold,” and 3 Godfathers helps bring to life one of the great character redemptive arcs of his career. While a film with a premise like that of 3 Godfathers had the potential to be either completely saccharine or utterly incoherent, Wayne is responsible for adding a touch of realism that ensures that the entire film feels like an authentic slice-of-life.

5 ‘The Shootist’ (1976)

Directed by Don Siegel

The Shootist brought Wayne’s conclusion to a fitting conclusion, as the last film he starred in was also one of his best. Directed by future Dirty Harry helmer Don Siegel, The Shootist stars Wayne as an aging lawman who becomes a mentor to a young boy (Ron Howard) as he attempts to finally put the ways of violence behind him; unfortunately, the arrival of a few new villains force him to once again turn to the world of frontier justice that he had once turned his back on.

The Shootist revealed a more sensitive side to Wayne, as his character seemed to have some deep regrets on the harm that he had caused throughout his career. It was a terrifically self-reflective role on Wayne’s part that served as a fitting culmination of the work that he had done in the Western genre.

4 ‘The Long Voyage Home’ (1940)

Directed by John Ford

The Long Voyage Home was a rare non-Western film for Wayne and Ford, but it's still one of the best films that they made together. Set during the early days of World War II (which was actually going on at the time that the film was in production), The Long Voyage Home centers on a group of sailors that attempt to reach safety after being dispatched on a terrifying mission into enemy territory.

Wayne is the film’s scene stealer as a Swedish family man who is singularly motivated by his desire to return home to see his wife and children. Although his accent is shaky at times, Wayne does a great job at showing the emotional rigor that both soldiers and sailors go through during times in which they are separated from those that they care about most for several months at a time while in combat.

3 ‘Rio Bravo’ (1959)

Directed by Howard Hawks

Rio Bravo is quite simply one of the coolest films ever made, as Howard Hawks essentially created the “hangout” movie long before Richard Linklater and Quentin Tarantino tried to make their own “slice of life” movies in the 1990s. The film follows a group of lawmen who reluctantly decide to protect a criminal who is imprisoned in jail, even though his allies are approaching the territory and about to lay an attack.

Much of the success of Rio Bravo relies on how charismatic its stars are, and Wayne does a great job at proving that he has a great sense of humor. Although there are a lot of laughs to be had in the early moments thanks to the great chemistry between the characters, Wayne clearly had no issue with the physicality when it came to the epic gunfight that ends the film.

2 ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance’ (1962)

Directed by John Ford

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is perhaps the deepest film that Wayne ever starred in, as he examined the archetype of American masculinity in a collaboration with Ford that essentially marked the end to the “Golden Age” of American Westerns. Wayne stars as a veteran gunslinger who is forced to deal with the changing times when a charismatic politician (James Stewart), who comes to his town with the intention of “civilizing” it and drawing it back into the Union.

The chemistry between Wayne and Stewart was absolutely excellent; they would also co-star together in How The West Was Won and The Shootist. Although Stewart is in many ways the heart of the film, it’s Wayne who provides the gritty, and at times cynical edge that it needs in order to serve as a commentary on the cycle of violence.

1 ‘The Searchers’ (1956)

Directed by John Ford

The Searchers is a perfect Western that is easily one of the most influential in the genre’s history. Wayne has played a multitude of iconic characters, but his performance as Major Ethan Edwards in The Searchers stands above them all; Ethan is a xenophobic, racist aggressor who uses the kidnapping of his niece (Natalie Woods) as a means of justifying leading a violent quest to kill indigenous people.

Wayne showed the dark side of a man that was driven to the brink of his sanity by rage, a performance that some of his skeptics may have been shocked he was capable of. It’s a performance that evidently inspired many other anti-hero characters in films, including Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) in American Psycho, Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) in Fight Club, Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) in Taxi Driver, and Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) in Joker.

