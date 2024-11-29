John Wayne is universally recognized as a pivotal star of the silver screen during Hollywood's Golden Age and traditionally known primarily for his iconic Westerns such as The Searchers, True Grit, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance. For over three decades, the Duke was a major box office draw and a top leading man who won audiences over with his man's man characters, becoming a staple in classic American cinema.

Even though Wayne took on roles in other film genres, his Westerns remain his most popular cinematic contributions and beloved favorites among classic film fans. Wayne effectively conveyed his roles with a unique sense of charisma and tough, no-nonsense charm, creating some of the most memorable characters who also delivered some of the Duke's best movie quotes of all time.

10 "You left a boy out there to do a man's job."

'El Dorado' (1966)

Wayne stars in the 1966 action-packed Western El Dorado as a gunfighter, Cole Thornton, who travels to the town of El Dorado to help his friend and local sheriff (Robert Mitchum) who has lost control of the town's law and order. When Thornton arrives at the ranch of the MacDonald family, who have been the target of a wealthy landowner (Ed Asner), things take a deadly turn between Thornton and one of the MacDonald boys.

With the MacDonald family on guard, their youngest son, Luke (Johnny Crawford), is startled by Thornton and begins shooting, resulting in Thornton firing back. When he brings Luke's body back to his father, Thornton doesn't sugarcoat his words, making a valid point, and leaving an ominous tone. This quote from the Duke is a short but poetic notion that speaks to Thornton's belief that Luke's father is to be blamed for putting his son in harm's way instead of taking up the post himself.

El Dorado Release Date June 7, 1967 Director Howard Hawks Cast John Wayne , Robert Mitchum , James Caan , Charlene Holt , Paul Fix , Arthur Hunnicutt , Michele Carey Runtime 126 Minutes

9 "Yes, we are too old for war. But old men should stop wars."

'She Wore a Yellow Ribbon' (1949)

The 1949 Western drama She Wore a Yellow Ribbon is one of the best Westerns of the 1940s and follows a soon-to-be-retired Cavalry Captain, Nathan Brittles (Wayne) who is tasked with one final task of trying to bring peace between two Native American tribes who are on the verge of a brutal war. Brittles meets with his old friend and chief, Pony-That-Walks (Chief John Big Tree) to attempt to make peace with him and also try to reason with him about the tensions between the tribes.

While the Chief believes war is inevitable, stating that the younger men will not listen to an old man like him, Brittles replies with a wise, thought-provoking reminder. Unlike the younger men, Brittles and the Chief have seen the horrors and violence of war first hand, making them a vital voice of reason who could make all the difference. This specific movie is one of the best because it harps on the importance and value of those who many may consider to be "old." Youth may be a physical advantage, but age provides authentic experience and wisdom that the younger generation lacks.

She Wore A Yellow Ribbon Release Date October 22, 1949 Director John Ford Cast John Wayne , Joanne Dru , John Agar , Ben Johnson , Harry Carey Jr. , Victor McLaglen , Mildred Natwick , George O'Brien , Arthur Shields , Michael Dugan Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Western

8 "Every time you turn around, expect to see me, cause one time you'll turn around and I'll be there."

'Red River' (1948)

Wayne's must-see performance as Thomas Dunson in Red River is regarded as one of the actor's finest, conveying a hard-headed cattle driver who lacks empathy for anyone who he believes to be a disgraceful coward. When Dunson decides he wants to kill several men who deserted his cattle drive, he's stopped by Matt Garth (Montgomery Clift), who Dunson had taken under his wing as a teenager, leading to Garth and the others leaving Dunson behind.

This particular quote in Red River sums up Wayne's character in a solid nutshell, efficiently expressing his unforgiving nature and inability to sympathize with others. His parting words to Garth are a stern and sinister warning solidifying how low and heartless Dunson is willing to sink. Wayne's line in Red River is without question one of the best and showcases the immensely cruel side of Dunson as well as proving that he's a man who no one should risk crossing.

Red River Release Date September 7, 1948 Director Howard Hawks , Arthur Rosson Cast John Wayne , Montgomery Clift , Joanne Dru , Walter Brennan , Coleen Gray Runtime 133 Minutes

7 "Sorry don't get it done, Dude."

'Rio Bravo' (1959)

In Howard Hawks' Western titled Rio Bravo, Wayne takes on the role of Sheriff John T. Chance who, after arresting a gunslinger for murder, is tasked with fighting off the man's brother until reinforcements can arrive to help him. As Chance is joined by a few men to help him hold down the fort, he clashes with the town's drunk and former sharpshooter, Dude (Dean Martin), who he tries to dry out.

As the two engage in a heated conversation, Dude makes the mistake of swinging at Chance, who points out that it isn't the first time Dude has hit him. Despite Dude's apology, it means nothing to the sheriff. This quote speaks about how apologies can only get someone so far, but it also reminds Dude how actions speak louder than words. A majority of the Duke's lines in Rio Bravo are witty one-liners full of dry humor and sarcasm, but his quote to Dude is one of few that leaves an emotional impact on not only Martin's character but also on the audience.

Rio Bravo

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 4, 1959 Director Howard Hawks Cast John Wayne , Dean Martin , Ricky Nelson , Angie Dickinson , Walter Brennan Runtime 141 Minutes

6 "It takes a good fire to burn down the weeds... to let the flowers grow."

'Dark Command' (1940)

Raoul Walsh directs Wayne as a Union supporter, Bob Seton, in one of the Duke's most underrated films, Dark Command, which is set at the start of the American Civil War. While Wayne's character is the traditional selfless hero who faces conflict head on, there is one quote in the film that reigns as a sentimental saying and adds an emotional depth to the overall darkness of the film.

Seton's quote in Dark Command serves as a reminder that sometimes bad things must occur in order for the good and beauty of the world to resurface and start anew. While the central plot in Dark Command revolves around the violence of war, Seton's quote provides a unique sense of hope and optimism that adds an emotional depth to this intense Walsh Western classic.

Dark Command Release Date April 15, 1940 Director Raoul Walsh Cast Claire Trevor , John Wayne , Walter Pidgeon , Roy Rogers , George 'Gabby' Hayes , Porter Hall , Marjorie Main , Raymond Walburn , Joe Sawyer , Helen MacKellar , J. Farrell MacDonald , Trevor Bardette , Ernie Adams , Richard Alexander , Earl Askam , Hank Bell , Ray Bennett , Stanley Blystone , Ed Brady , Al Bridge , Roy Bucko , Nora Bush , Budd Buster , Yakima Canutt , Bob Card Runtime 94 minutes Expand

5 "It isn't always being fast or accurate that counts. It's being willing."

'The Shootist' (1976)

The Shootist was Wayne's final film before he passed away in 1979 and is a touching portrait of a gunfighter, J. B. Books, who, after being diagnosed with cancer, is determined to make the best of the remaining time he has left on this Earth. After traveling to Nevada for a second opinion, Books rents a room from a woman (Lauren Bacall) whose son, Gillom (Ron Howard), becomes enamored with the former gunfighter after he figures out his true identity.

Books quote refers to what truly makes someone a good gunfighter and while many believe it's skill and speed, Books explains that a good gunman is someone who knows when and when not to pull the trigger. Sometimes it takes more courage to refrain from firing a gun than it takes to actually shoot it. Many perceive guns to be a symbol of strength and power, but these certain elements lie not in the weapon itself but in the man who is holding it, deeming this to be one of Wayne's best movie quotes.

The Shootist

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 21, 1976 Director Don Siegel Cast John Wayne , Lauren Bacall , Ron Howard , James Stewart , Richard Boone Runtime 100 minutes

4 "Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway."

'True Grit' (1969)

Wayne's performance as U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn in True Git earned the actor his one and only Academy Award win for Best Actor and is considered to be the Duke's signature role. Cogburn is a wise-cracking, no-nonsense character who has seemingly been through it all and is a constant spout of epic one-liners and insight, but his quote about the true meaning of courage is perhaps his most famous.

Cogburn's words denounce the traditional notion that those who show a lack of fear and an unwavering sense of bravery are the only ones who are considered to be courageous, but in Cogburn's book, those who are afraid and still face the situation head on are the genuine epitome of courage. By appearance, Cogburn may look like a fearless lawman, but someone's emotions towards a confrontational or dire situation isn't what deems them to be courageous, it's how they react and respond. Out of all of Cogburn's quotes in True Grit, this is one of the best because it humanizes him, proving he does have a heart under that brash exterior.

True Grit Release Date June 11, 1969 Director Henry Hathaway Cast John Wayne , Glen Campbell , Kim Darby , Jeremy Slate , Robert Duvall , Dennis Hopper Runtime 128 minutes

3 "A big mouth won't make a big man."

'The Cowboys' (1972)

Wayne stars in the 1972 Western, The Cowboys, as a cattle rancher, Wil Andersen, who, after his men take off to join the gold rush, resorts to recruiting a group of boys to help him with a cattle drive. Wayne's character in The Cowboys is one of few where he acts as a father figure to a group of young men and, while he's a wealthy source of worldly advice, the character's quote about what makes a big man is priceless.

Andersen's quote is a quick-witted response that conveys his opinion about how, even though someone is loud enough to be the dominant one in the group, that doesn't mean they are capable of being a leader or a man of worth. Like most of Wayne's characters, Andersen is a skilled wordsmith who chooses to format his answers and responses as almost small lessons to these boys, hoping his words will resonate with them on a deeper level, which is what makes Wayne's quote in The Cowboys one of his all-time best.