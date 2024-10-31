Henry Hathaway's 1965 film The Sons of Katie Elder starring John Wayne is regarded as a classic by fans of Western movies. But it is also a movie Wayne has been on record admitting that he didn't care for, primarily due to the circumstances surrounding its production. The film was shot just months after Wayne had received life-saving surgery following his lung cancer diagnosis. In an interview with Roger Ebert, the legendary cowboy described how filming the movie, which also starred Dean Martin and Dennis Hopper, provided a challenging experience due to his role's physical demands. The film's producer, Hal Wallis, had, despite Wayne's cancer diagnosis just a month before filming, put his faith in him, even postponing the scheduled shoot to accommodate him despite mounting pressure for a replacement, both from advisors and even the studio, which fretted about insurance.

'The Sons of Katie Elder' Is a Tense, Action-Packed Western

The Sons of Katie Elder is a violent Western, and it required a brutal, rugged Wayne to offer leadership to his three younger on-screen brothers as they face off against a vicious enemy in James Gregory's Hastings and his posse. Wayne plays John Elder, a gun-for-hire professional known for his superfast draws, alongside Dean Martin, Earl Holliman, and Michael Anderson Jr. as his brothers. Apart from their youngest sibling, the brothers, including Wayne, deserted their country home and left in search of better livelihoods. Unfortunately, they would have to return to bury their mother, Katie Elder, whom they had neglected. Unlike her sons who receive a hostile reception, Katie Elder was loved by all and was well known for her honesty, humility, and generosity in her poverty. Amid mourning, the brothers find out that she was disinherited by Hastings in a sinister plan that Wayne's John suspects included their father's mysterious death.

Shot mostly in Mexico for its Texas setting, The Sons of Katie Elder's locations did not do Wayne any favors as he recuperated. Some locations had elevations of up to 8500 ft, which presents breathing challenges for many people, not to mention someone whose lung had been operated on. Wayne's personality, described by his co-star in the movie Earl Holliman as someone who “had to be the macho man...he had to have more drinks than the next guy,” made the effects of his condition more conspicuous. According to Holliman, Wayne was less confident on horseback, keeping a shorter rein to avoid losing control of the horse and reduce his chances of being thrown off. As filming continued, an oxygen inhaler was kept nearby for him on set. When asked by Ebert what his last collaboration with Henry Hathaway was like, Wayne replied:

“Let’s see. That would be ‘Sons of Katie Elder.’ I don’t care for it much, myself. I had just got over that cancer operation and I thought I could hear myself breathing all the time. Everybody said it was my imagination. Well, old Henry was very thoughtful of me, of course, since I was recuperating and all. He took me up to 8,500 feet to shoot the damned thing and the fourth day of shooting he had me jumping into ice water. Very considerate.”

John Wayne Perservered Through the Making of 'The Sons of Katie Elder' To Give a Decent Performance

The Sons of Katie Elder is a suspenseful Western classic, with tension that simmers throughout. Wayne's John, is a man who must tread treacherous landscapes, engage in fistfights, and lead his brothers through high-stakes shootouts, all of which are physically demanding activities that were in conflict with his health status during filming. The third act, which has one of the genre's most intense shootouts, is particularly demanding, with Wayne's John jumping into the river and coordinating his brothers' defense against the Hastings. In the film, Wayne's struggles are not noticeable, as he gives a decent performance, with a screen presence that only he can offer. He is his brothers' wise combatant-in-arms and the man feared by their enemies, yet adored by his little brother. That Wayne pulled off the role, despite his health condition, proves Wayne's dedication to his craft, even at a great personal risk.

While John Wayne may not have been fond of his performance, The Sons of Katie Elder was a success both critically and commercially, and another feather in his cap as a timeless contribution to his legendary filmography.

