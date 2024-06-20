The Big Picture John Wayne's breakout role in Stagecoach solidified his status as an iconic Western movie actor.

Wayne and John Ford's partnership spanned decades, resulting in classic films like The Searchers and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.

Stagecoach featured dynamic characters, establishing Wayne as a strong performer and iconic hero on screen.

Although he's known as the most iconic western movie actor of all-time, John Wayne’s path to stardom wasn’t as easy as it seemed. Wayne spent many years working on low-budget, largely forgettable western films in the early 1930s, and didn’t even have a say in the stage name that was chosen for him. However, it only made sense that Wayne’s breakout role would come within the film that revitalized the western genre, inspiring a wave of imitators during the Golden Age of Hollywood. 1939’s Stagecoach isn’t just one of the greatest western movies ever made, but the film that established Wayne as the star of a generation.

Wayne certainly couldn’t be accused of not trying to break into the western genre, but early films like The Big Trail simply didn’t give him the opportunity to prove his merits as a leading man. However, Stagecoach was an elevated production, as it hailed from the Academy Award-winning filmmaker John Ford. The pair then began a partnership that spanned decades, resulting in classics like The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, The Searchers, The Long Voyage Home, 3 Godfathers, and Donovan’s Reef among others. However, Wayne’s introduction in Stagecoach remains one of the coolest introductions in cinematic history.

Stagecoach A group of people traveling on a stagecoach find their journey complicated by the threat of Geronimo and learn something about each other in the process. Release Date March 2, 1939 Director John Ford Cast John Wayne , Andy Devine , John Carradine Runtime 1 hr 36 min Main Genre Western Writers Dudley Nichols Studio United Artists Expand

What Is ‘Stagecoach’ About?

Western cinema certainly did not begin in the 1930s, as even the silent film era included narrative features about gunslingers, outlaws, and the American wild west. However, Stagecoach was groundbreaking because it opted to depict a more realistic version of America’s past, taking note of the familiar archetypes that were common within the era. The film centers on the passengers of a coach that travels from Tonto, Arizona Territory, to Lordsburg, New Mexico. On the trip are the prostitute Dallas (Claire Trevor), the alcoholic Don Boone (Thomas Mitchell), the southern aristocrat Lucy Mallory (Louise Platt), and the shady whiskey salesman Samuel Peacock (Donald Meek), as well as the driver Buck (Andy Devine). Tensions arise due to the group’s differing social views, but the stakes are heightened once the coach begins weathering attacks from Native American war parties that roam the territory.

Stagecoach does a great job at building up to Wayne’s reveal. Early on, his character, known only as “The Ringo Kid,” is only briefly mentioned, with an aura of mystique surrounding his backstory. It is rumored that the Kid is a hero of unimaginable proportions who has slain many enemies in combat. This created anticipation for Wayne’s appearance, and thankfully, he did not disappoint. The Kid emerges on screen in a glorious shot where Ford puts a close up on Wayne’s face; this comes as a sharp contrast to the wider shots detailing the oppressive western landscape. Considering that Stagecoach was filmed on location in the Arizona Valley, the boldness of Wayne’s features standout in comparison.

It is immediately identified that Wayne is playing a complex character. One of the reasons that Stagecoach was so revolutionary was that it avoided the clean-cut identification of “heroes” and “villains” that was common in western films at the time; all the passengers are of somewhat dubious ethical standing. However, it was still important for Ford to identify a central protagonist the audience could rally behind. The shot of Wayne emerging out from the distance gives him an almost superhuman quality. Though he is put under arrest almost immediately after we meet, his characterization is handled with nuanced care. This level of authenticity and intensity would come to define Wayne’s work in the next stage of his career.

‘Stagecoach’ Kicked off the Western Renaissance

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The most important attribute of Stagecoach was its dynamic characters. With so many moving pieces, the movie still finds ways to craft distinct personalities throughout the entire adventure. It’s suggested that enemies are always present, which forces all the characters to open up to each other, and become more vulnerable. It’s very telling that even when confronted with danger, the Kid retains his chivalrous attitude. Wayne had indicated that the character was willing to risk life and limb for companions that he barely even knew; even when the other coach passengers look to him for advice, the Kid doesn’t not buckle under the weight of expectations. It’s remarkable that Wayne, who was still fairly young at the time of Stagecoach’s release, was able to convey such strong leadership skills.

Stagecoach also established the fundamental qualities that audiences wanted out of westerns. Given that the backdrop of America’s frontier was seemingly beyond any form of law or civilization, it made sense that some of the characters would be intriuging and compelling. Still, Wayne’s first appearance remains the film’s most iconic shot. It would become an inspiration for the instruction of other great movie heroes, such as Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark and Sean Connery’s James Bond in Dr. No.

‘Stagecoach’ Established John Wayne as an Iconic Hero

Close

Stagecoach was the first of many western roles for Wayne, who became a champion of the genre for over four decades. The Kid proved to be a character that was hard to replicate, leading Wayne to take on a few darker roles that changed up his image. One of the reasons that Howard Hawks’ epic western Red River landed with such an impact is that audiences were surprised to see Wayne in such a malevolent role; he had become so closely associated with the Kid that any deviation was seen as quite jarring.

Although the film’s depiction of Native American characters has justifiably sparked some backlash, Stagecoach holds up very well in comparison to other classic westerns. The momentum and dialogue feels very modern. While Ford’s direction is why the film is timeless, it was Wayne’s star power that ensured that Stagecoach would be well remembered.

Stagecoach is streaming on Prime Video in the U.S.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO