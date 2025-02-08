The partnership between John Wayne and Ward Bond was more than just a professional collaboration, it was a friendship. Appearing in a whopping 23 movies together throughout their careers, with many under the direction of John Ford, Wayne's image as an icon of American heroism in the Old West and the battlefield was supported by the steady hand of Bond, a prolific character actor who you could always count on to play a sheriff, sergeant, or neighborly folk in a local town.

Both being signature faces of the Western genre and Ford's stock company of recurring actors, the Wayne-Bond duo simultaneously propped up Western myths and deconstructed the legends that the nation was founded upon. Fort Apache, one of the finest collaborations between Wayne, Bond, and Ford, is a riveting Western and war drama about America's inescapable thirst for warfare and the loss of nobility in Western expansion.

John Wayne and Ward Bond Defined the West Across Their 23 Movies Together

Image via Warner Bros.

The two actors go back so far that Ward Bond first knew the Duke by his birth name: Marion Robert Morrison. Before becoming a dynamic on-screen pair, John Wayne and Bond were teammates on the University of Southern California's football squad. Once John Ford cast them in minor roles in his 1929 football drama Salute, they were indoctrinated into the prestigious John Ford stock company. In the following decades, Ford and Wayne would become synonymous with the archetypal director-actor pairing, but Bond was often there right beside them, starring in The Long Voyage Home, They Were Expendable, The Quiet Man, and The Searchers. Bond, the lead of the long-running Western series Wagon Train until his death in 1960, brought a sense of verisimilitude to Ford's films, and his tough but wistful on-screen presence complemented the director's tone.

Fort Apache, released in 1948 and starring Ford's two signature screen avatars, John Wayne and Henry Fonda, kicked off the director's cavalry trilogy, completed by She Wore a Yellow Ribbon and Rio Grande. These films combine Ford's love for Westerns and war pictures, using the terrain of the Old West to ruminate on how America expanded during the 19th century. Fort Apache, set during the Civil War, follows Lt. Colonel Owen Thursday (Fonda) and Captain Kirby York (Wayne). York is a respected and honorable captain, while Thursday is an impulsive, power-hungry commander looking to seize control of the Fort Apache post and shows no decency toward the local Native American tribe. The film, also starring Shirley Temple as Thursday's daughter, Philadelphia, features another stellar turn by Ward Bond, who plays Sergeant Major Michael O'Rourke, whose son strikes a romance with Philadelphia.

'Fort Apache' Humanized Native Americans and Grappled With American Warfare