Missing the John Wick’s universe? Say no more. Hot Toys has just unveiled three 1/6 scale collectible figures from John Wick: Chapter 4. The new figures are must-haves for collectors and John Wick fans. The new collectibles, available for pre-order at Sideshow, include a John Wick figure of Keanu Reeves, a Caine figure of Donnie Yen, and a third one which is a rifle-exclusive special edition of Wick.

The John Wick Sixth Scale Figure delivers an authentic likeness of Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4. It features John wearing his bullet-proof black suit. The figure stands approximately 31 cm tall and has over 30 points of articulation. It’s a screen-accurate action figure complete with a rolling eyeball function, two interchangeable hair sculptures, and is hand-painted. John Wick comes armed with multiple hand gestures, and several weapons. For those who appreciate the finer details, the figure also includes three stacks of gold coins as accessories.

The Caine Sixth Scale Figure is the 2nd gem, also available to pre-order from this collection. It comes with a detailed likeness of Donnie Yen as the formidable Caine. The figure stands at 29cm tall with over 30 points of articulation. His navy-colored suit and number of weapons, including a sword cane, axe, pistols, and a wheel gun. The figure also comes with glasses, a cane, multiple pieces of interchangeable hands, gold coins, and more.

The John Wick Figure Is Also Comes With a Special Edition

For collectors seeking that extra edge, the John Wick (Special Edition) Sixth Scale Figure brings all the aforementioned features and throws in an bonus: a meticulously crafted rifle. This special edition is likely to be highly sought after in the market. It could potentially fetch higher prices for its limited availability and exclusive rifle.

Beyond the John Wick figures, the Hot Toys Sixth Scale collection includes high-quality gems across several franchises including a Grand Admiral Thrawn figure from Star Wars and an Indiana Jones Figure. Given the cult following of the John Wick franchise and the impeccable details of Caine and Wick’s figures, collectors will likely find these pieces to be sound investments. The Caine figure, as well as both John Wick figures, are available for pre-order from Sideshow. If you want to buy multiple — know that you can only purchase six units per person.

Pre-Order Hot Toys' new collectibles on Sideshow Now