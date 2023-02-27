March has never seemed busier for the movie business as much as in 2023. In the coming month, fans will be spoiled with choices as features like Creed III, Scream VI, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, John Wick: Chapter 4 and more make their way to the theaters. This means the promotional push of these movies is getting bigger and better. After celebrating Wick Week with exclusive images, teasers, and details, the movie’s Twitter handle has announced a week full of official posters dropping in.

In a new tweet captioned, “12 artists, 9 countries, 1 John Wick. Get ready for new posters all week,” the makers have promised to reveal new imagery from John Wick: Chapter 4 Artist Series every day. The featured artists chosen from around the globe include Alice X Zhang, Ed Fairburn, Flore Maquin, Ken Taylor, Matt Taylor, Oliver Barrett, Ruiz Burgos, Taj Francis, Xi Zu, Yann Couedor, Yoko Shimizu, and Mexifunk. While fans often post their own rendition of posters and art inspired by their favorite movies, it'll be fascinating to see what these artists have in store and the revelation their art will make.

What’s John Wick: Chapter 4 About?

After the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum our favorite assassin is on a run while others hunt him down for bounty. The movie will pick up with this conflict as John trots the globe while preparing to go up against the High Table. But before that, he has to face a new enemy as old friends turn into new foes. The movie will bring in new faces along with some familiar ones and will also leave the breadcrumbs for Ana de Armas-led Ballerina movie. The John Wick movies are hailed for their ever-increasing body count and mind-boggling stunts. Chapter 4 will be no different as Keanu Reeves recently teased fans about having high-octane stunts in picturesque locations. So, expect a lot of car stunts, gun fights, and some new hand-to-hand combat methods.

Image via Lionsgate

The movie will see the return of Reeves as John Wick, Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Ian McShane as Winston Scott, along with Bill Skarsgård as John’s nemesis Marquis de Gramont, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, Lance Reddick as Charon, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Scott Adkins as Killa, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger and many more. Franchise helmer Chad Stahelski returns to direct from a script and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24. You can check out the new announcement below: