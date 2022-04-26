They are part of a slate of movies included with the deal.

It looks like John Wick is coming to The Roku Channel. In a new deal with Lionsgate, The Roku Channel has just secured streaming rights for many Lionsgate properties including the highly anticipated John Wick 4. This is according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

The deal spans several years and will begin with the studio's slate of films set for 2022 theatrical releases. Roku will receive exclusive streaming rights to the films after their first pay theatrical window on Starz. In the beginning phase of the multi-year deal, Roku will be able to draw viewers with new theatrical movies available exclusively on their app. There will be a more flexible window for release in a later phase of the deal.

Of the deal, Jim Packer, Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution said,“This partnership with The Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs."

Rob Holmes, vice president of programming, Roku, added in his own statement, “[t]his innovative approach creates value for both parties, and most importantly provides the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel with the opportunity to enjoy these compelling titles via this unique window."

Other titles included in the new deal besides John Wick 4 include Expendables 4, Borderlands, which is directed by Eli Roth and features an all-star cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, and Kelly Fremon. Another film included in the deal is Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, an adaptation of the classic Judy Blume novel, produced by James L. Brooks. Other titles bound for The Roku Channel include White Bird: A Wonder Story, which stars Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson, and the Nicolas Cage film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

The Roku Channel originally launched in 2017 and is a free but ad-supported streaming service available for all Roku owners. The channel is also available via web. Premium subscriptions to the channel are also available. In 2021, after the short-lived smartphone streaming app Quibi went defunct, The Roku Channel acquired the app's content catalog, which features shows starring many high-profile names and legacy properties. Reno 911! Defunded was among the series picked up by The Roku Channel, a series with a long history in both streaming and cable broadcast.

