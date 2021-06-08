Bill Skarsgård is ready for some action, as the It star is in talks to join Keanu Reeves in Lionsgate's John Wick 4, Collider has exclusively learned.

Chad Stahelski is returning to direct the high-octane sequel, which has also added Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Shamier Anderson (Stowaway) and Japanese-British popstar Rina Sawayama.

New character details have been hard to come by for this project -- they must be inside one of those hotel room safes at the Continental -- so while we don't have any idea as to what Skarsgård's role will be, we do know that Yen will be playing one of John Wick's old friends who shares many of the same enemies as the Baba Yaga. Could Skarsgård be one of them? Only time will tell...

Shay Hatten and Michael Finch wrote John Wick 4, which Stahelski is producing with Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee, while Reeves is executive producing alongside Louise Rosner. Production is slated to start this summer in France, Germany and Japan.

Skarsgård is best known for playing Pennywise the Clown in the It movie franchise, though he also starred in the Netflix series Hemlock Grove and Castle Rock on Hulu. Skarsgård has also worked with original John Wick co-director David Leitch a couple of times on Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, so perhaps Leitch put in a good word for the actor with his Wick collaborators.

Skarsgård was last seen playing Tom Holland's father in The Devil All the Time, and he has three indies due for release this year -- the Sundance sensation Nine Days with Winston Duke, the crime dramedy Naked Singularity with John Boyega, and the historical action epic Emperor with Adrien Brody. He's also due to star in the true-crime drama Gilded Rage and Rupert Sanders' Vietnam War movie The Things They Carried.

Skarsgård is represented by WME, Magnolia Entertainment, Swedish manager Jenny Planthaber and attorney David Matlof, and Lionsgate had no comment regarding his casting in John Wick 4.

