It seems the Continental Hotel cannot survive without its staff. Deadline has announced that Lance Reddick has made a deal with Lionsgate to reprise his role as Charon, the concierge of New York’s safe haven for contract killers, in the fourth John Wick film. Reddick, who is currently starring in Amazon’s Bosch and coming off an appearance in the Oscar-nominated film One Night in Miami, has appeared in all three John Wick films thus far.

“Lance has been part of the franchise since the very beginning,” director Chad Stahelski told Deadline, “and has had an integral role in shaping the world of John Wick. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with him again.”

Reddick’s return is the most recent of a number of John Wick casting announcements, with the actor joining an already stacked cast of Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, and Shamier Anderson, alongside the returning faces of Reeves’ titular John Wick, Ian McShane’s Winston, and Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King. Charon, whether looking after a beloved pet or fighting against the High Table, has proved to be an indispensable member of the John Wick universe, a pillar of the high-octane, multi-million dollar action franchise.

The fourth John Wick is highly anticipated, joining a franchise that has already grossed nearly $600 million worldwide. The film is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Already in production, John Wick 4 is shooting this summer in France, Germany, and Japan.

No word on the plot or release date has been given for the upcoming fourth installment, but fans can certainly look forward to Charon and Wick reuniting for even more bloody chaos. It stands to reason we may see them take on the nefarious High Table themselves, the criminal overlords responsible for dragging Wick back into the world of mercenary killing in the first place.

