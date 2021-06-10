The cast for the upcoming John Wick 4 has been rounding out nicely over the last couple of weeks, with such names being added to the action sequel as Shamier Anderson, Donnie Yen, newcomer Rina Sawayama in her feature debut, and Bill Skarsgard is in talks to also join. But, as it turns out, Keanu Reeves isn't the only actor who will be making his return to the newest movie. While speaking with Collider in promotion of Netflix's action thriller The Ice Road, Laurence Fishburne revealed that he'll be reprising his role as The Bowery King.

"I should be going to Berlin within another couple of months or so," Fishburne said, confirming earlier reports that the sequel film will be filming both there primarily as well as Paris, with additional location shoots to take place in Japan and New York City.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: Exclusive: ‘John Wick 4’ and ‘5’ Are Not Filming Back-to-Back; Plus Where and When ‘Wick 4’ Is Shooting

Obviously, Fishburne couldn't say much about any plot details, but he has had a chance to read the script for John Wick 4, which as Collider previously revealed, will be written by Michael Finch instead of series creator Derek Kolstad. So what was Fishburne allowed to reveal in terms of what fans can expect from the upcoming movie?

"I read the script. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing... is really the heart and soul of it."

However, Collider is hearing that Watanabe is actually the name of a character in the upcoming sequel, rather than another potential new addition to the cast.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled for a May 27, 2022 release. Stay tuned to Collider for our full interview with Fishburne.

Image via Summit

KEEP READING: Derek Kolstad on Why He Isn’t Writing ‘John Wick 4’, the Status of ‘The Continental’ TV Series, and More

Share Share Tweet Email

Zack Snyder's New Animated TV Series 'Twilight of the Gods' Reveals Voice Cast The series will be inspired by Norse mythology.

Read Next