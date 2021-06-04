Following his breakout turn in Netflix's 'Stowaway,' the actor will be seen in the streamer's upcoming movies 'Awake' and 'Bruised.'

On the heels of his breakout turn in the Netflix movie Stowaway, Shamier Anderson has been cast opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4, Collider has learned.

Chad Stahelski is returning to direct the Lionsgate sequel, which has also added Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Japanese-British popstar Rina Sawayama. Anderson's role is being kept under wraps, while Yen will play one of John Wick's old friends who shares the same history and many of the same enemies as the Baba Yaga.

Shay Hatten and Michael Finch wrote John Wick 4, which Stahelski is producing with Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee, while Reeves is executive producing alongside Louise Rosner. Production is slated to start this summer in France, Germany and Japan.

“It’s a thrill to be working with an actor of Shamier’s caliber. He’s proven exceptional with drama and action and is a compelling presence on screen," Stahelski said in a statement.

Anderson's first feature was Darren Lynn Bousman's 2012 genre movie The Barrens, which led to roles in the Jesse Owens movie Race and the TV series Wynonna Earp. Anderson went on to appear in Karyn Kusama's thriller Destroyer and Drake Doremus' indie Endings, Beginnings, and the Canadian actor also recurred on the Amazon series Goliath.

Anderson's hard work has been paying off this year, as he starred alongside Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette and Daniel Dae Kim in the emotional space movie Stowaway, and his long-delayed crime thriller City of Lies was finally released starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. Meanwhile, Anderson will soon be seen opposite Gina Rodriguez in the upcoming Netflix thriller Awake, and he returns to the streaming service in Halle Berry's directorial debut Bruised, which is expected to debut later this year.

In recent months, Anderson has been busy filming the racially-charged indie thriller A Lot of Nothing with Justin Hartley, Lex Scott Davis, Cleopatra Coleman and Y'lan Noel, as well as Simon Kinberg and David Weil's Apple TV+ series Invasion, which co-stars Sam Neill and is inspired by H.G. Wells' War of the Worlds. He's represented by CAA, Mosaic, OAZ & Associates and attorney Jeff Bernstein.

