Two years after its initial theatrical run, the action blockbuster John Wick: Chapter 4 has finally debuted in China. The movie grossed around $3 million in its opening weekend, out-performing the recent Mickey 17's 10-day haul in three days flat. This is a remarkable achievement for a two-year-old film that is easily accessible online. But such is the power of star Keanu Reeves, or, more likely, the Hong Kong action icon Donnie Yen, who plays a memorable supporting role in the film. Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick 4 also cemented its position as the highest-grossing film of the hit action franchise.

The film's total box office haul now stands at over $440 million globally. John Wick 4 was produced on a reported budget of $100 million, and was initially released in March 2023, after being delayed from its original May 2021 release date. It's the franchise's first installment to receive a theatrical release in China, which has gradually been easing restrictions on foreign titles. Around a decade ago, Hollywood movies made a killing in the Middle Kingdom, but the pandemic changed the game. China fostered its own self-sustaining ecosystem, resulting in films such as this year's Ne Zha 2. With over $2 billion in global box office revenue, it's the fifth-biggest hit in history.

The John Wick franchise began over a decade ago, with the stripped-down first film grossing around $85 million worldwide. A sequel, titled John Wick: Chapter Two, grossed over $170 million worldwide in 2017. John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum made over $335 million globally in 2019. In total, the four John Wick movies have grossed over $1 billion in global box office revenue. To top it all off, each of the four movies has been critically acclaimed, with John Wick 4 having settled at a franchise-best "fresh" 94% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

John Wick Will Return in the Upcoming 'Ballerina'