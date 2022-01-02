The actor also shares which franchise newcomer he got to have a lot of scenes with.

At one point, there had been a time where 2021 was going to be the Year of Keanu, with twin fourth film installments The Matrix Resurrections and John Wick: Chapter 4 set for release on the same date. But it was not to be, with Resurrections eventually premiering in December 2021 — and, as we recently learned, John Wick 4 has now been pushed from its May 2022 release date to March 24, 2023.

The upcoming sequel to the popular gun-fu action franchise currently stars Keanu Reeves and other returning cast members Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick — as well as Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. However, we now know a little more about the upcoming John Wick 4, as Brown revealed some new details about the character he's playing as well as which other franchise newcomer he's gotten to share a lot of scenes with.

In an upcoming interview with Collider for his role on the recently-released Dexter revival series Dexter: New Blood, Brown was able to divulge interesting info about how his character ties into the mythology of the John Wick universe. In Brown's words:

"I will say it's more of the Table revealed. More of the High Table, the kind of intricacies of that authority structure is revealed. With my guy. And I am in a couple of scenes that you could argue are action scenes, I suppose. A lot of my scenes are with Bill Skarsgård, which was a lot of fun."

Image via Lionsgate

Brown went on to say that he was present for one longtime cast member's final day of filming on-set, and, according to the prolific actor, everything we've heard about the professional demeanor of Reeves himself is completely accurate:

"And I was there for Lance [Reddick]'s last evening, which was good. It was good because I really wanted to meet Lance... and all the reporting about what Keanu is is absolutely true, absolutely right. Keanu made it a point to come and celebrate Lance a bit in that last moment, which was really nice. Good guy. He's a good guy, that Mr. Reeves."

John Wick: Chapter 4, which so far does not have an official subtitle, is directed by Chad Stahelski, who served as director on all of the previous John Wick installments, and written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, based on characters by Derek Kolstad. Stahelski also produces alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently slated for a March 24, 2023 release date. Stay tuned to Collider for our full interview with Brown also discussing his time on Dexter: New Blood, whether he'd come back and make a full-length animated movie for The Goon, and more.

