Time is running out for our favorite hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4. The feature will continue the story from the previous chapter Parabellum and will see Wick on a run with a bounty on his head. Per director Chad Stahelski, the upcoming feature is going to be grander spanning across picturesque locations like France, Jordan, and Tokyo with an ever-increasing body count.

Speaking of body count, a new clip released by the official Twitter of the movie sees Bill Skarsgård hunting down Keanu Reeves in The Continental, as we see Ian McShane’s Winston Scott possibly telling John Wick, “Win or Lose. It’s a way out.” Skarsgård plays The Marquis de Gramont, a member of the High Table whose position is challenged by our favorite assassin. The small clip is full of meaningful shots like the sand clock, with which the sand of time runs out for Wick, and at the start of the clip we also see him paying respect possibly to the grave of his deceased wife, among other things. Another thing that the clip confirms is that fans are in for a treat with another motorcycle chase.

The John Wick franchise has turned out to be a dark horse for the studio. What started as a story about an ex-assassin whose dog is killed and vintage car is stolen while he's grieving his wife has taken the shape of a globe-trotting, stunt-heavy, dog-featuring franchise. After the success of Parabellum, the studio didn’t take long to greenlight two more sequels, Chapter 4 and 5. The upcoming feature is directed by franchise helmer Stahelski, who is directing from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The director previously revealed that in the upcoming movie, Wick will face the consequences for his actions, which will be enhanced by the “neon-noir, art film" vibe of Chapter 4.

John Wick Chapter 4 features Donnie Yen as Caine, Skarsgård as The Marquis de Gramont, Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Ian McShane as Winston Scott, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Lance Reddick as Charon, Scott Adkins as Killa, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, Marko Zaror as Chidi and George Georgiou as The Elder, who replaces Saïd Taghmaoui, who portrayed the character in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters on March 24, 2023. Check out the new clip below: