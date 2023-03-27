After seeing John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters last week, fans can now secure their spot at the High Table with the official collector's edition 4K Blu-ray release of the action blockbuster. The film won't be hitting home video for some time, especially as it continues raking in the big bucks at the box office, but pre-orders are open to grab the home release to add to your shelf. Following in the tradition of the previous films, there will be no shortage of options to choose from either as Walmart, Target, and Amazon will all have their own exclusive releases.

No details are currently known about the Target or Amazon releases, but Walmart was quick to share a peek at all the goodies fans can expect inside each box. In addition to the stylish container featuring franchise star Keanu Reeves front and center in the pouring rain along with the actual 4K and Blu-ray discs, there's also a specialty Marquis pin representing Bill Skarsgård's sinister villain, six double-sided collector cards featuring characters and action shots from the film, a custom map of Paris, an official Comic-Con poster, and a hotel Key-Card and themed folder for your next stay at the Continental Osaka Japan.

The collector's edition will set you back $39.96 while Amazon and Target's will cost $26.53 and $22.99 respectively. More details on additional collector's editions, along with the collectible goodies inside, are sure to release as the date gets closer. Standalone physical copies are likely to come around the same date.

Image via Summit Entertainment

What's Everyone's Favorite Assassin Up to in John Wick: Chapter 4?

After three films combating the High Table and nearly killing off its namesake in the previous entry, John Wick: Chapter 4 sees the Baba Yaga finally find a way to bring the whole organization crumbling down. He has a new foe standing in his way though, and the latest adventure takes him across the world, fighting in stunning action set-pieces and seeking underworld power players along the way from New York to Paris. In addition to Reeves and Skarsgård, the film also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ian McShane, and the late-great Lance Reddick among others.

Chapter 4 will be far from the end for the franchise despite the air of finality. Reeves will appear once again as the assassin alongside Ana de Armas in the spinoff film Ballerina and a new film is apparently in the works at Lionsgate. The franchise will not only grace the big screen again but the small screen too with The Continental along with a new realm for the franchise with tie-in video games.

Currently, Walmart lists November 2 as the release date for the collector's edition. That leaves plenty of time to go see John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters if you haven't yet or again if you just want to re-experience the action. In the meantime, check out Collider's interview with Stahelski below where he explains the timeline of the beloved franchise.