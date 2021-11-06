After four months of shooting the ‘Rogue One’ actor took to social media to announce he is done shooting for the highly anticipated action sequel.

With 2022 less than two months away, one of the most anticipated films to look forward to in the new year is the next chapter in the John Wick franchise. While it is currently still filming, one of its new cast members for the sequel has officially wrapped. Donnie Yen took to Instagram to make the announcement saying,

“After four months away from my family I’m finally going home. It has been super fun and creative working with both Keanu and Chad. I think you guys are gonna really love this one. See you on the big screen”.

The video is a nice look behind-the-scenes that shows the bond that Yen and Keanu Reeves created on the set of the film with Reeves’ knowingly “breathtaking” personality shining all the way through. Included in the footage is Yen showing off some of the parting gifts left for the famous action star by both Reeves and director Chad Stahelski. Yen ended off his post by writing, "for me it’s even more rewarding from this unique experience is that I’d gained genuine friendships".

RELATED: Ana De Armas in Talks to Dance Her Way Into 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Yen has spent nearly the last four decades making a career out of action films series like Tiger Cage and Ip Man and is more known in the American market for xXx: Return of Xander Cage and most famously for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story where he said the now iconic line, “I am one with the force and the force is with me”. In John Wick 4, Yen will be playing Caine whose previously been described as an old friend of Wick and shares the same history as well as enemies as our favorite rogue assassin. When we talked to Yen earlier this year, he said working on John Wick 4 gave him the most fun experience working on a Hollywood movie.

This fourth chapter looks to pick up on the plot threads left dangling from Parabellum where Wick was presumed dead after cutting ties with the assassin organization known as The High Table. Not much else is known about the plot as there is still no official synopsis yet, but as reported exclusively by Collider before, most of the action will take place outside New York City and take Wick to places like Berlin and Paris.

The production has scrapped their original plan to shoot John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back due to the pandemic, but the highly anticipated fourth entry is set to release in theaters on May 27, 2022, where we will see Yen and Reeves' newfound action-packed friendship in all its glory. The sequel also stars Bill Skarsgård, Lawrence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick.

