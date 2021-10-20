Even though we’re looking forward to The Matrix Resurrections coming up next December, sometimes it feels good to be reminded that we’re set to see Keanu Reeves kick ass once again in early 2022. John Wick: Chapter 4, which is slated for a May release, will see the unforgiving gun-fu artist mass-killing everyone who crosses him once more. This time, however, he will be joined by a long-time friend, played by Donnie Yen.

The Chinese actor took to social media to remind us that filming continues to move forward, all the while celebrating the end of another hard day at work. On an Instagram post, Yen shared a picture of himself lying on a couch and the caption “on set John Wick 4” cleverly placed on the sole of his shoe – which is probably the view that most of his character’s enemies will have throughout the movie.

Yen’s presence will probably make John Wick 4’s action sequences even more thrilling. Like Reeves, the actor is a martial arts expert and has played Chinese martial arts legend Ip Man (who trained skilled fighters like Bruce Lee) in a celebrated quadrilogy. Yen has also played Chirrut Îmwe in Rogue One and Commander Tung in 2020's Mulan.

Once again, John Wick: Chapter 4 will be directed by Chad Stahelski, who crossed over from the stunt department of films like The Matrix (in which he was Reeves’ stuntman), Spider-Man 2, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Iron Man 2, The Expendables, and many, many others. The script for John Wick 4 is co-written by Michael Finch (American Assassin) and Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead), but the plot is yet to be revealed. Aside from Reeves and Yen, the cast also features Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022. A fifth installment, tentatively titled John Wick: Chapter 5, is already in pre-production, but no further details have been released by Lionsgate yet. You can check out Yen’s Instagram post below:

