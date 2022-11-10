With only a few months before John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters, the film’s director Chad Stahelski gives us more details about the thrilling set pieces we’ll find in the sequel. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steven Weintraub, Stahelski told us there’s even a scene shot at the Louvre Museum in Paris, which means Keanu Reeves’ assassin will be delivering vengeance all around the globe.

In John Wick 4’s trailer, we’ve spotted a scene shot close to the Arc of Triomphe, one of the main touristic attractions in the French capital. So, when we had the opportunity to sit down with Stahelski and talk about the sequel, we asked how he felt about shooting in one of the most crowded attractions in the whole world. As Stahelski puts it

"I would say the greatest word would be tricky, very tricky. Obviously, we do what we can where we're at, and then we try to movie-magic our way through some of the trickier stuff. But we had an amazing location diversity on the scout from Sacré Coeur, to Arc de Triomphe, to the Louvre, to the Eiffel Tower, to some amazing places throughout. I mean we were in Aqaba, Jordan for our opening sequence. Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Osaka. We got around on this one. So hopefully, we brought all that great imagery to screen.”

During the interview, Stahelski also revealed he couldn’t bring the franchise’s chaotic energy to the Louvre, as it was impossible to shoot a big action scene there. When checking the possibility of making a scene at the Louvre, Stahelski remembers the people in charge were worried about the possible mayhem. The director said, “They laughed, ‘You're not going to shoot anything, are you?’ I was like, ‘I don't know. Can I?’ And I was like, ‘Just kidding. We just want to shoot in the Louvre.’" Even so, Stahelski assures fans will like what happens at the Louvre. As he describes the scene

“Let's just say we shot a really cool scene in the Louvre. They got a little - you start shooting and blowing shit up next to a Caravaggio they get a little edgy. But no, they were wonderful. They let us come in and do a great scene there.”

What We Know About ‘John Wick 4’

John Wick 4 is the first movie in the franchise not to be written by Derek Kolstad, a decision that didn’t come from the screenwriter. Stahelski, however, is back to helm the sequel after co-directing the first film with David Leitch and taking complete control of the second and third installments. Stahelski directs from a script by Army of the Dead's Shay Hatten and American Assassin's Michael Finch.

John Wick 4 will also see the return of Ian McShane's Winson and Lance Reddick's Charon. Martial legend Donnie Yen is also involved with the film and will be playing Caine, described as an old friend of Wick who shares the same history and enemies as the titular assassin. Rounding up the cast come Shamier Anderson (Tenet), Bill Skarsgård (It), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Scott Adkins (Doctor Strange), and Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption).

John Wick 4 arrives in theaters on March 24, 2023. Check out the movie’s trailer and synopsis below and look for more from our exclusive interview with Chad Stahelski soon.