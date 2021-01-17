It sounds like the John Wick franchise will get back into production mode soon as John Wick 4 eyes a start date. Plans for the next John Wick movies have been on hold for some time now. Back in May 2020, we learned the release date for John Wick 4 had been delayed by Lionsgate to May 2022. This release date delay meant that production on the fourth John Wick feature would also be delayed. A bright spot in the production timeline later appeared when, in August 2020, we learned John Wick 5 was a go and it would shoot back-to-back with John Wick 4. So, where do things with the next John Wick movies stand?

Recently, Collider's own Christina Radish had the opportunity to speak with Ian McShane, who plays Winston, owner of the Continental Hotel and current enemy of John Wick's. During their conversation, which primarily focused on the actor's role in American Gods Season 3, the topic of John Wick 4 surfaced. Collider took the opportunity to ask McShane if he has heard anything about John Wick 4. Whether it was some new plot details, a casting update, filming news, or something else altogether, if it had to do with John Wick 4, we wanted to know about it.

Image via Lionsgate

According to McShane, it seems like John Wick 4 will be getting back into production at some point in 2021. He shared,

"Keanu [Reeves] and I exchanged New Year’s greetings and said, 'Hope to see you this year.' I know the script is being written and they’re hoping to do it this year. I know they announced they were gonna do ['John Wick 4'] and ['John Wick 5'] together, but who knows. The studios announce all sorts of things. No doubt, at some point this year, we’re gonna do 'John Wick 4'."

With John Wick 4's release date scheduled for spring 2022, fans could guess on their own that production would be kicking off for the new movie some time this year. But also, it's been a minute since we've gotten some good John Wick news and who doesn't want to get an update from Winston himself?

McShane also reflected on the legacy and impact of the John Wick movies with us. When asked if he suspected whether the first John Wick feature would spawn a hit franchise, McShane replied, "They got such a good cast for the first one and it was a very good script. I thought the second one wasn’t quite as good, but people by then loved it and went with it. I think the third one was really terrific, so it lived up to it. I always thought it had legs because of Keanu, a dead wife, a dog, a gun, and a great car. It had all of the elements, so how can you fail?"

John Wick 4 is currently scheduled for release on May 27, 2022. John Wick 5 has yet to score a release date. For more, check out our Collider Connected interview with John Wick franchise team Chad Stahelski and David Leitch.

