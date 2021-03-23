On the heels of yesterday’s news that John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad was not going to return for John Wick 4, I reached out to a few sources to try and find out what was going on with the much-anticipated sequel. If you didn’t know, director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves are returning for John Wick 4, and it’s currently scheduled for release on May 27, 2022. However, it has been several months since Ian McShane told us that he hoped to make the sequel this year, and with COVID still raging around the world, every production has been thrown for a loop and release dates are kind of meaningless.

Thankfully, if you’re a fan of the John Wick franchise, I’ve got a great update that is sure to brighten your day. Sources tell me John Wick 4 will begin filming this June, and unlike the first three films which take place primarily in New York City, John Wick 4 will be an international affair.

I’m hearing most of the shoot will take place in Berlin and Paris, with additional photography in New York City and Japan. The reason they’re shooting in Berlin and Paris is because both cities are featured in the story. Same with NYC and Japan.

In addition, while a number of people have worked on the John Wick 4 screenplay, for the past few months, Mike Finch has been the main writer. He’s previously worked on the scripts for American Assassin, Predators, Countdown, and a few others.

The last bit of news is about John Wick 5. Last year, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 were going to shoot back-to-back. Obviously, this was before COVID changed the world and while that might have been the original plan, I’m hearing they are only shooting John Wick 4 this summer.

With months to go before filming begins things can change, but I’m hearing pre-production has begun in Berlin so things are definitely moving forward with the assumption that John Wick 4 will begin shooting this summer.

As a huge fan of the action set pieces in all three John Wick movies, I cannot wait to see what Stahelski and his team at 87eleven are designing for Berlin and Paris. Both cities have so many cool locations that would be perfect for this franchise, that I’d wager they are having a tough time deciding what will actually end up in the movie.

