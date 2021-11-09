John Wick 4 has wrapped shooting, per an Instagram post by actor Shamier Anderson. The actor posted several pictures to commemorate the completion of filming, with images featuring star Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, and a potential title for the fourth installment: Hagaruke. Chad Stahelski returns to direct the latest film, which is slated to be released on May 27.

Anderson made note of what a positive experience it was to work on the film, which had been filming since June according to his post. The second image is the most intriguing, and depicts a drawstring bag with John Wick 4: Hagakure written on it. Hagakure, which literally means hidden by the leaves, refers to a practical and spiritual guide for a warrior. The book compiles the words of samurai Yamamoto Tsunetomo, who was a previous ruler of a part of Japan. The possibilities of the potential title are very tantalizing, to say the least.

Image via Lionsgate

Related: 'John Wick 4' Set Video Shows Donnie Yen Saying Goodbye to Keanu Reeves on His Last Day of Filming

It's expected that John Wick 4 will pick up where the previous film left off, with Wick noting his frustrations at The High Table to Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King. There are a few new pieces of information that have been gleaned from the cast and crew, with series staple Fishburne revealing in an exclusive interview with Collider that "the relationship that John (Reeves) has with one character in particular is heart and soul of the movie." Stahelski has also elaborated on the film with various outlets, making the following clear on a potential happy ending for Wick:

"John may survive all this shit, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go. Honestly, I challenge you right now, here’s a question to you: How do you fucking want me to end it? Do you think he’s going to ride off into the fucking sunset? He’s killed 300 fucking people and he’s just going to [walk away], everything’s okay? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you’re this fucking guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s fucked for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time.”

A wrap on filming aligns with other news that has been released about the latest installment in the John Wick franchise, with newcomer Yen recently revealing he had completed filming. Aside from Reeves, Yen, and Anderson, John Wick 4 will also see the return of Ian McShane's Winson, Fishburne's Bowery King, and Lance Reddick's Charon. Bill Skarsgård (It), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Scott Adkins (Doctor Strange), and Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption) have all been added to the cast.

John Wick 4 hits theaters on May 27, 2022. Check out Anderson's Instagram post below:

'John Wick 4': Release Date, Cast, Plot, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far Yeah, for the fourth time, we're thinking he's back.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email