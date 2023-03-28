[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4]

The final moments of John Wick: Chapter 4 send a pretty powerful message about the title character: He’s done. Whether he really died or faked his own death, John Wick is no more, and during press tours Keanu Reeves hinted at the gun-fu master having reached the end of the line. But we know that the John Wick universe is just getting started, so how will that play out?

In an interview with Collider, John Wick producer Erica Lee talked to our own Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub about the future of the franchise and provided a little insight about how the production team feels about the upcoming John Wick-related titles, spin off movie Ballerina (which stars Ana de Armas) and prequel series The Continental. Reeves is returning for a participation in Ballerina, but other than that, can we expect to see him again? Lee explains:

“I think that… is that character of John Wick dead? Yes. Are there other versions or... I don't know, I never say never. It's a long life. […] We're developing other properties, too, and I think that there's a lot of opportunity for movies starring other characters or other ways to worldbuild movies that are sort of handovers to different characters. […] Making ‘Ballerina’ has actually been a really interesting process, because it's a lot of the stuff that we take from the ‘John Wick’ movies, but then it's slightly different. It's been fun to work on ‘John Wick 4’ and ‘Ballerina’ kind of simultaneously, and the TV show, it's a lot of Wick, but a lot of different versions of it. […] So, it's just interesting to work on the Wick universe in different ways.”

The John Wick Universe is Just Getting Started

Ballerina will certainly be an interesting experience, since it will be the first time that we get a glimpse of the John Wick universe through the eyes of another character. It’s certain that we can expect some more impressive action and fight sequences, but we’re yet to find out how deadly Ana de Armas’ character Rooney is and how exactly she fits into the High Table-governed underworld of killers. Chances are, she’ll enter it involuntarily, since she’s out to get revenge for the assassination of her parents.

The Continental, on the other hand, will probably bulk up the mythology of the John Wick universe, since it is centered around the hotel chain in which killers can get a good night sleep without worrying about being killed. The miniseries will probably delve deeper into the High Table and its members, as well as how they operate when it comes to other killers who are not John Wick.

Ballerina and The Continental are yet to get release dates, but the producer teased a September release window for the miniseries. John Wick: Chapter 4 is out now in cinemas everywhere.

