Baba Yaga needs you. Before Keanu Reeves embarks on a new and exciting mission in the highly anticipated sequel John Wick: Chapter 4, you can get the chance of catching an early screening of this action juggernaut that’s certain to be one of 2023’s biggest titles. In order for this to happen, Lionsgate has teamed up with SMS engagement platform Community and revealed to Collider they will start a campaign that will greatly reward big-time texters. We can now tell you all about it, so discover how to participate below.

It’s fairly easy to participate: All you need to do is text ‘EARLY’ to 310-564-8005 and start interacting with the prompts that will be presented to you. According to Community, you’ll be dealing with personalized messages and interactive elements that will not only increase your appreciation for the John Wick franchise, but also get you hyped up to go to the movie theater and witness the action-packed 2 hours and 49 minutes adventure, which, according to early reactions from critics, never lets down.

What Prizes Does the John Wick: Chapter 4 Campaign Offer?

In this campaign, the earlier you interact, the best chances you have of getting significant rewards. Community promises that John Wick fans may get material to increase their excitement for the movie, promotions, and the biggest prize of all: Free tickets to enjoy an early screening of John Wick: Chapter 4 in one of the 31 local markets across the U.S. But you’ll have to be fast – only ten lucky and resourceful texters will win those tickets and get to see the movie before everyone else.

John Wick 4: Bigger Than Ever

John Wick: Chapter 4 is gearing up to catapult the Keanu Reeves franchise even higher than before. With an ambitious runtime, the action flick reportedly delivers some of the most impressive stunts in modern cinema history. A lot of that is due to franchise director Chad Stahelski’s vision and background as a stunt performer, which made him a reference in action movies when he decided to start directing feature films.

The cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 also features Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgård, Shamier Anderson, Clancy Brown, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Natalia Tena, and Laurence Fishburne. The franchise is also expanding, with the spin-off movie Ballerina in production with Ana de Armas at the lead, and the prequel series The Continental also in the works.

John Wick: Chapter 4 premieres in theaters on March 24. You can watch the trailer below:

